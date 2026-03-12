740 Field Visits As Part Of ADRA Efforts To Enhance Market Stability And Ensure Consumer Protection

416 warnings and 38 fines issued

Abu Dhabi – 11 March 2026: The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, affirmed its efforts to enhance market stability and ensure the availability of high-quality goods and services at fair prices, aimed at supporting the national economy and protecting consumer rights.

The authority explained that it continuously conducts monitoring campaigns and inspection visits of various establishments and markets to ensure compliance with approved regulations and to monitor any practices that may affect market equilibrium or consumers.

In light of current developments, ADRA issued a circular obligating economic establishment to continue providing essential goods in sufficient quantities, while strictly adhering to the requirement of not raising prices of goods or services without a legitimate and documented justification that complies with applicable legislation. The circular also emphasises the importance of selling in reasonable quantities that meet the natural needs of consumers and avoiding any behaviour or action that may fall under monopolistic practices.

ADRA reported that it conducted 740 field visits in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions during which it identified a number of violations, including establishments' non-compliance with instructions issued by the competent authorities. Consequently, the authority issued 416 warnings and 38 fines.

The authority monitors market activity and supply and demand indicators on a regular basis, and coordinates with relevant entities to ensure the smooth flow of supply chains and the availability of essential goods.

His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, affirmed that the authority prioritises market stability, noting that regulatory and awareness efforts contribute to enhancing market confidence and creating a fair and sustainable business environment.

ADRA called on consumers and traders to cooperate and report any irregular practices through official channels, which contributes to supporting market stability and achieving a balance for all parties.

