ADSS Cable Span Applications: Choosing The Right Solution For Any Network
For short spans (up to 100 meters), such as urban or industrial areas, ADSS provides a lightweight and easy-to-install option. Its non-metallic design ensures immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI), perfect for dense infrastructure zones.
In medium spans (100-300 meters), commonly found in suburban or rural networks, ADSS offers excellent tensile strength and sag resistance. The cable's dielectric construction eliminates the risk of lightning strikes, ensuring reliable performance in varied weather conditions.
For long spans (300+ meters), such as river crossings or mountainous terrains, high-tension ADSS cables with reinforced aramid yarns are recommended. These cables maintain low sag while withstanding extreme wind and ice loads, minimizing the need for additional support structures.
Choosing the right ADSS cable for your span requirements ensures optimal performance, durability, and cost efficiency. Contact us to find the perfect solution for your project!
