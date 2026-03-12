CO-NELE: China's Leading Pioneer In Planetary Concrete Mixer And Forced Mixer Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) In the context of rapid global infrastructure and industrial manufacturing development, the demand for precision, efficiency, and uniformity in mixing and Granulation technology has never been higher. Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co., Ltd. (CO-NELE) is at the forefront of this industrial revolution. Founded in 1993, CO-NELE has become aover the past three decades, thanks to rigorous scientific innovation and world-class engineering technology. Its products are sold to over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

Innovation, Heritage, and Market Leadership

As a national-level high-tech enterprise, CO-NELE is more than just a manufacturer; it's an R&D-driven company. The company boasts a modern 30,000-square-meter manufacturing base in Qingdao, Shandong Province, successfully integrating R&D, design, production, and after-sales service into a seamless ecosystem.

To date, CO-NELE has obtained over 100 national technology patents and delivered more than 10,000 mixers to customers worldwide. Its commitment to excellence has earned the company a series of authoritative certifications, including CE, ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001. Notably, CO-NELE's planetary concrete mixers currently hold the number one market share in China, a testament to their reliability and the trust they have earned from industry leaders. Its status as a Class A unit of the Mixer Research Institute further solidifies its position as a standard-setter in the field.

Core Product Portfolio: Engineering Excellence

CO-NELE's product range is designed to meet the most demanding mixing needs, from laboratory-scale R&D to large-scale industrial production lines.

The CMP series is the flagship product of CO-NELE's Planetary concrete mixer technology. These mixers utilize a unique planetary motion, where the mixing blades rotate on their own axis while revolving around a central point. This "counter-current" motion ensures that the mixing tools cover the entire bottom of the mixing drum within seconds, eliminating "dead zones." The product range is comprehensive, from the compact CMP50 for professional laboratories to the industrial giant CMP6000 for large construction projects. CMP planetary mixer is suitable for precast concrete, fiber reinforced concrete, dry hard concrete, plastic concrete, UHPC ultra-high performance concrete, refractory materials, glass, casting, chemical industry and other industries. The whole machine has a simple structure, low maintenance rate, fully automatic control system, the material can achieve high homogeneity in a short time, high mixing efficiency, 100% uniform mixing, and 360°no dead angle mixing.

The CR Intensive Mixer represents the pinnacle of "mixing + granulation" technology. CR Intensive mixer is used for batch or continuous mixing and granulation processing of industrial raw materials. Laboratory-level high-performance mixing system suitable for research and development and small-scale production machines, featuring inclined mixing pans and high-speed rotors, can handle a wide range of materials, meeting the preparation of materials in the ceramics, chemical, metallurgy, lithium battery, refractory industries. Covering models from CEL1/CEL5/CEL10/CR02/CR04/CR05/to CR09/CR15/CRV24, these mixers utilize three-dimensional turbulent mixing technology, significantly improving efficiency and material quality compared to traditional horizontal mixers.

Inclined intensive mixer is a special technology that enables fine mixing, granulation and coating in a single machine. Due to these advantages, it is widely used especially in chemical, ceramic, refractory, fertilizers and desiccant industries in Intensive Mixer CoNele

Capable of mixing dry powders, pastes, slurries, and liquids.

The special inclined design provides homogeneous mixing.

Intensive mixer technology achieves the desired product in less time.

Process optimization can be achieved by adjusting pan and rotor speeds.

The pan can be operated in both directions, depending on the process.

The granulation process can be performed in the same machine by changing the mixing tip.

It provides ease of operation in industrial plants with its under-mixer discharge system.

In a two-step preparation process, only one mixer is needed for mixing and granulation.

For large-scale infrastructure projects requiring high-volume output, the CHS series provides a robust, high-torque solution. These models, ranging from CHS750 to CHS7000, are built for durability and rapid discharge, making them ideal for ready-mix plants and dam construction applications where time and volume are of the essence.

Industry Trends: The Shift Toward Smart and Sustainable Mixing

As we move through 2026, the global mixing machinery industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by several major trends.

First, there is an increasing demand for Ultra-High Performance Materials. The rise of UHPC and specialized refractories requires mixers that can disperse fine additives, such as silica fume or specialized fibers, with microscopic precision. CO-NELE's planetary design is uniquely suited for these "difficult-to-mix" materials, providing a level of consistency that traditional mixers cannot match.

CO-NELE has been proactive in this space, with their mixers being integrated into solid waste brick production lines across Southeast Asia and South America, effectively turning industrial waste into high-value assets.

Finally, the trend toward Automation and Industry 4.0 is reshaping the factory floor. Modern batching plants are increasingly modular and automated. CO-NELE's mobile and ready-mix concrete batching plants are now equipped with intelligent control systems that monitor moisture levels and mixing consistency in real-time, reducing human error and optimizing material usage.

Strategic Application Scenarios: Where CO-NELE Shines

The versatility of CO-NELE machinery allows it to penetrate high-stakes industries where quality is non-negotiable.

Metallurgy and Mining

Metal Ore Granulation: Fine mineral powders such as iron ore, manganese ore, and chromium ore are mixed with a binder to form green balls of a certain strength for subsequent sintering or pelletizing.

Powder Metallurgy: Metal powders (such as iron-based, copper-based, and stainless steel powders) are uniformly mixed with lubricants, alloying elements, and other materials in preparation for compacting.

Refractory Materials: Aggregates of varying particle sizes, such as alumina, magnesia, and quartz sand, are mixed with fine powders and binders (such as cement and phosphates) to prepare refractory castables and ramming materials.

CO-NELE's refractory mixers utilize wear-resistant linings and specialized sealing to prevent dust contamination, ensuring the purity and durability of the final product

Steelmaking Auxiliary Materials: Synthetic slag and desulfurizers are prepared for ladle refining.

Building Materials and Ceramics

Ceramics: Mixing ceramic blanks (clay, feldspar, quartz, etc.) and glazes to ensure highly uniform composition and moisture content is a key step in the production of high-quality ceramic tiles, bathroom fixtures, and household ceramics.

Wall Materials and Floor Tiles: Producing calcium silicate boards, quartz stone, artificial stone, permeable bricks, etc., intensively mixing aggregates, powders, resins, and pigments.

Glass Industry: Mixing glass batch materials such as quartz sand, soda ash, limestone, and various auxiliary materials to ensure glass melting quality.

The planetary mixer's ability to perform multi-dimensional mixing at low resistance makes it an energy-efficient choice for global glass manufacturers.

Cement and Concrete Additives: Uniformly mixing building materials such as dry-mix mortar, insulation mortar, and self-leveling cement.

Chemicals and Plastics

Plastics and Rubber: Mixing PVC powder with plasticizers, stabilizers, pigments, etc. for pre-plasticization; preparing various masterbatches (such as color masterbatches and filler masterbatches).

Battery Materials

Lithium-ion Batteries: Mixing electrode materials (such as lithium iron phosphate, ternary materials, lithium cobalt oxide) with conductive agents (carbon black) and binders (PVDF) to form a uniform slurry is a core process that determines battery performance.

Lead-acid Batteries: Mixing lead powder, sulfuric acid, and fibers to prepare lead paste.

Pesticides and Fertilizers: Producing wettable powders, granules, and other formulations to ensure uniform distribution of active ingredients.

Fine Chemicals: Mixing dyes, pigments, coatings, inks, and cosmetic raw materials, requiring highly dispersed products.

Environmental Protection and Renewable Resources

Fly Ash Treatment: Stabilizing/solidifying fly ash from waste incineration, mixing it with chelating agents, cement, and other materials to ensure it meets landfill safety standards.

Sludge Treatment: Mixing dewatered sludge with solidifying agents and conditioners for use in brickmaking, roadbed materials, or further drying.

Soil Remediation: Thoroughly mixing contaminated soil with remediation agents (such as oxidants, reducing agents, and curing agents) to achieve in-situ or ex-situ remediation.

New Energy and New Materials

Advanced Ceramics: Producing high-performance ceramic powders (such as silicon nitride and silicon carbide) for use in electronics and aerospace.

Catalysts: Mixing active components with carriers to produce catalysts, molecular sieves, and petroleum proppants for petrochemicals and automotive exhaust treatment.

Magnetic Materials

Manganese-zinc ferrite and nickel-zinc ferrite: Metal oxide powders such as iron oxide, manganese oxide, and zinc oxide are uniformly mixed with a small amount of additives.

Metal Soft Magnetic Powder Cores: An insulating coating agent (such as phosphate or silicone resin) is evenly coated on the surface of iron-silicon, iron-nickel, and other alloy powder particles.

Infrastructure and Precast: From high-speed rail sleepers to concrete towers for wind turbines, CO-NELE provides the "heart" of the batching plant. Their machines ensure that every batch of concrete has the exact same structural properties, which is vital for the safety of public infrastructure.

Global Reach and Unrivaled After-Sales Support

A machine is only as good as the support behind it. CO-NELE maintains a team of over 50 dedicated technicians who travel globally to assist with installation, commissioning, and personnel training. This "Global Service" philosophy has enabled successful project implementations in the United States, Germany, Brazil, and South Africa. Whether it's a remote site in the African bush or a high-tech facility in Europe, CO-NELE's technicians ensure that the machines perform at peak efficiency from day one.

The company's two manufacturing bases, totaling 30,000 square meters, allow for a high degree of quality control and rapid production cycles. By owning the entire process-from R&D to final service-CO-NELE ensures that every piece of equipment leaving their factory meets the highest international standards.

Conclusion: Mixing the Future

As a China Top Planetary Concrete Mixer Manufacturer, CO-NELE Machinery continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in mixing technology. Their journey from a local innovator in 1993 to a global leader in 2026 is a story of persistent quality and customer-centric innovation. Whether it is through the development of specialized granulating mixers or the expansion of smart mobile batching plants, the company remains dedicated to its mission: "Mixing Dream, Concreting Friendship."

For industries looking to optimize their production efficiency and material quality, CO-NELE offers not just a machine, but a comprehensive mixing solution backed by decades of expertise and a global support network.

To learn more about our innovative mixing solutions and browse our full product catalog, visit our official website: