(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Enterprise Group Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 March 12, 2026 4:40 PM EDT | Source: Enterprise Group Inc. St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise" ). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce its Q4 2025 and FY2025 results.







Three months

December 31,

2025







Three months

December 31,

2024







Year ended

December 31,

2025









Year ended

December 31,

2024





Revenue

$ 10,329,226



$ 7,812,010



$ 36,353,628





$ 34,646,888



Gross margin

$ 4,231,879

41%

$ 2,825,432

36%

$ 14,885,431



41%

$ 15,561,427



45% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 3,460,469

34%

$ 2,272,456

29%

$ 11,790,275



32%

$ 13,069,867



38% Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - Basic

$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.15





$ 0.21



Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - Diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.14





$ 0.20



Income before tax

$ 894,104



$ 798,456



$ 4,544,478





$ 4,668,801



Net income and comprehensive income

$ 664,312



$ 673,208



$ 3,532,781





$ 4,543,553



Earnings per share - Basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.01



$ 0.05





$ 0.07



Earnings per share - Diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.01



$ 0.04





$ 0.07





(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

Activity levels continued to increase in the fourth quarter and contributed to another solid year. Fiscal 2025 was more of a traditional year with respect to the seasonality of operations. After a strong quarter one, Enterprise experienced lower activity levels during the quarter two spring breakup, then activity levels increased in quarter three and continued to increase in quarter four. In addition to seasonality, Enterprise did experience a geographical shift of work as activity in Northeastern B.C. slowed and activity in Alberta increased. Increased activity included new power systems customers however, this was offset from slower activity with established customers in B.C. The composition of work also moved towards smaller duration projects which were more dispersed throughout the provinces, which impacted gross margin. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $10,329,226 compared to $7,812,010 in the prior period, an increase of $2,517,216 or 32%. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $4,231,879 compared to $2,825,432 in the prior period, an increase of $1,406,477 or 50%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $3,460,469 compared to $2,272,455 in the prior period, an increase of $1,188,013 or 52%. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $36,353,628 compared to $34,646,888 in the prior period, an increase of $1,706,740 or 5%. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $14,885,431 or 41% which is $675,996 below the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $11,790,275 or 32% which is $1,279,592 below the prior period. The Company continues to generate positive cashflow from operations and for the year ended December 31, 2025, generated cash flow of $16,718,711 or $0.21 per share compared to $12,132,566 or $0.15 per share in the prior year. In the second quarter, Enterprise closed the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares of Flex Leasing Power and Service ULC ("FlexEnergy Canada") from Flex Leasing Power and Service LLC for a purchase price of $20 million. This strategic transaction set the cornerstone for Enterprise to be also known as the provider of power solutions for short-term, long-term and permanent installations. The acquisition established Enterprise as the exclusive Canadian OEM representative for FlexEnergy turbines, enabling expansion into commercial and industrial markets for primary power and combined heat and power applications. This strategic shift broadens Enterprise beyond energy-sector solutions into a diversified power-solutions platform, positioning itself for enhanced growth. The integration of this acquisition has resulted in several new power applications with customers. Post acquisition, the name of FlexEnergy Canada was changed to Evolution Power Solutions, Inc. During the year, Enterprise refinanced its lending facility which resulted in savings of $2.4 million from lower lending costs of $916,078 and a debt settlement discount of $1,500,000. In the first quarter, the Company repaid its bank loan facility by way of a cash payment of $15,675,574 which included a negotiated settlement discount in the amount of $1,500,000. In the second quarter, the Company finalized a new lending facility to be used for acquisitions, capital expenditures, and working capital. These transactions effectively replaced the company's previous lending facility and consolidated Enterprise's debt resulting in a lower overall interest rate and lower borrowing costs, resulting in savings of $916,078 compared to the prior year. The new facility bears interest at a rate of up to prime + 2%, is secured by a first charge on all company assets and is subject to certain financial covenants. Also, in the third quarter, the Company refinanced a mortgage and monetized $5,000,000 of equity on its Fort St. John property.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website . Corporate filings can be found on .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website ) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is not a measure that has any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore referred to as a non-IFRS measure. This news release contains references to EBITDA. This non-IFRS measure used by the Company may not be comparable to a similar measure used by other companies. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed or how the results are taxed. EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and stock based compensation.

