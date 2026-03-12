Vitalhub Announces Updated Date For Fourth Quarter And Annual 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the“Company” or“VitalHub”) announced today that it has updated the date for the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company now expects to release its financial results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, after market close. VitalHub will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, March 19 at 8:00am EST. The change in timing reflects the need for additional time to finalize the Company's annual financial statements.

To register for the conference call please visit:

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit and LinkedIn.

