Jolene Burns Achieves Top 0.00001% Global Ranking At Tiktok LIVE Fest, Star Magazine Reports

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Star Magazine has published a profile of Belfast singer Jolene Burns examining her #12 worldwide finish at TikTok LIVE Fest 2025, placing her in the top 0.00001% globally among 130 million livestreamers.

"By 2025, TikTok LIVE Fest has become one of the most important proving grounds in the modern music industry - a months-long, global competition that now rivals traditional charts, radio, and touring circuits as a launchpad for breakout talent," the feature opens. "Inside the platform, it's known as the 'Olympics of Livestreaming.' For artists, it's a real-time test of star power: who can build a community, hold an audience across time zones, and convert attention into momentum."

This year's competition scale was massive. Roughly 130 million creators went live on TikTok in 2025, with approximately 6 million formally opting into LIVE Fest competitive brackets. Participants represented more than 45 countries, competing across regional hubs spanning North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. From there, the field narrowed to just 650 creators worldwide invited to TikTok's exclusive Global Awards ceremonies in cities like London and Los Angeles.

"At the very top of that funnel stood a small handful of creators who defined the platform's year," the article states. "Among them: independent singer and songwriter Jolene Burns, who finished #1 Regionally and #12 Overall Worldwide - placing her ahead of nearly every creator on the platform."

The piece contextualizes this achievement: "To put that into perspective, ranking #12 out of 130 million livestreamers places Burns in the top 0.00001% globally - a level of performance that, in the livestreaming world, is widely viewed as the equivalent of winning a Grammy, Billboard Music Award, or MTV VMA."

Star Magazine positions TikTok LIVE Fest as having evolved beyond creator competition into "a parallel music industry - one built on direct fan connection, real-time performance, and global distribution at an algorithmic scale."

The December 2025 Global Awards held at London's iconic Roundhouse and hosted by Jason Derulo "felt less like a tech conference and more like a major music award show," the feature notes. Paris Hilton accepted Muse of the Year, Keith Lee was named Creator of the Year, Elizabeth Esparza took home LIVE Creator of the Year, Alex Warren won Breakthrough Artist, and Bretman Rock captured Video of the Year.

"For the artists in attendance, the red carpet now functions as a global industry summit - bringing together label executives, brand sponsors, tour promoters, and digital power brokers," the article observes.

The stakes reflect this industry shift. During final LIVE Fest hours, gifting volumes routinely surge into millions of dollars. Top-ranked creators receive all-expenses-paid trips to Global Awards, global platform promotion, and access to TikTok's most powerful brand partners. Sponsors like e.l.f. Cosmetics and CapCut actively scout Top 20 finishers for multi-million-dollar marketing campaigns.

"Perhaps most valuable of all is what happens inside TikTok's algorithm," the piece explains. "A Top 15 finish triggers placement on the platform's coveted Global Feed, often resulting in hundreds of thousands of new followers overnight. For many artists, it marks the moment their careers shift from niche to mainstream."

Burns built her following through steady live performances, fan-driven song requests, and high-energy global broadcasts. Performing from locations ranging from the Caribbean to the U.S., she blended music, storytelling, and direct fan interaction into what the feature describes as "a format that felt less like content and more like a tour."

"It still doesn't feel real," Burns tells Star Magazine. "You're looking at a list with some of the biggest names on the platform, and then suddenly you see your name right there with them. It changes how you see yourself as an artist."

She identifies community building as LIVE Fest's most powerful aspect. "You're not just performing for views. You're building real relationships with people in Brazil, Germany, Japan, South Africa - places I've never even been yet. And they're showing up every night for you. That's powerful."

The feature examines what it describes as "a carefully engineered digital strategy" behind Burns' rise, led by Moxie Media Marketing, founded by entrepreneur Kenneth W. Welch Jr. "Moxie Media has quietly built one of the most formidable creator-to-consumer ecosystems in the livestreaming economy - integrating YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and real-time commerce into a single global growth engine."

"Moxie changed everything," Burns says. "They didn't just help me grow - they helped me think bigger. We weren't just going live. We were building a global audience, creating moments, and turning streams into real events."

Through cross-platform amplification, Burns' performances reached millions of viewers beyond TikTok alone, activating fanbases across multiple continents simultaneously and propelling her up the global leaderboard.

"It felt like a world tour happening inside my phone," she reflects. "Every night was a different country. A different crowd. A different energy."

Welch sees LIVE Fest as the blueprint for music's future. "This is what the next generation of the industry looks like," he states. "Artists aren't waiting for gatekeepers anymore. They're building global careers in real time, directly with fans."

Burns' momentum is already translating into new opportunities - brand partnerships, international collaborations, and live performance offers. But she sees LIVE Fest as just the beginning.

"This showed me what's possible," she says. "If I can reach millions of people from my living room, imagine what happens when I hit the road."

Star Magazine concludes: "In an era where the music business is being rebuilt in real time, Jolene Burns' #12 global finish stands as a signal moment - proof that the next generation of stars may rise not from radio or reality TV, but from a livestream and a phone. And in 2025, few artists made that leap more convincingly than Jolene Burns."

The complete profile is available in Star Magazine:

Follow Jolene Burns on TikTok: @joleneburnsmusic

Learn more about Moxie Media Marketing:

Join the Global Talent Billboard Directory: /gtbd/