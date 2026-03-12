The Future Of Southern Minnesota Lakes Conference Highlights Lake Solutions + New Lake Management Workshop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANKATO, Minn., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth annual The Future of Southern Minnesota Lakes Conference and new Lake Management Workshop brought together over 90 lake advocates, local leaders, researchers, and natural resource professionals to advance practical solutions for improving lake water quality across southern Minnesota. Hosted by ISG, the two‐day event continued to build momentum around collaborative lake stewardship and applied learning.

The conference delivered a full day of education and networking, featuring experts from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency with sessions focused on wakeboat research, cross‐sector partnerships, and data‐driven communication to support lake restoration. Research findings, case studies, and practical insights were shared by 11 speakers from across the region.

A major highlight of this year's conference was the new Friday Lake Management Planning Workshop that guided participants through the core components of creating a lake management plan, allowing attendees to leave with a working outline, identified priorities, and clear next steps to continue progress after the workshop.

“What makes this conference valuable is its focus on real solutions,” said ISG Environmental Practice Group Leader Paul Marston, CFM.“By bringing together researchers, practitioners, and local leaders, we're helping communities leave with ideas and next steps they can implement to protect their lakes.”

The Future of Southern Minnesota Lakes Conference continued in its fourth year to serve as a regional forum for collaboration, knowledge‐sharing, and practical problem‐solving. Planning is already underway for future conferences with continued emphasis on actionable tools, cross‐sector partnerships, and long‐term lake sustainability.

About ISG

ISG is a leading water resources management firm breaking ground on projects throughout the nation. Since its founding in 1973, ISG has grown into a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm built on true and responsive expertise. Our multi-disciplinary approach, boots-on-the-ground experience, and innovative technologies enable us to balance water quality and development goals, delivering better decisions, faster. Guided by a commitment to sustainable progress, we strive to provide multi-benefit water solutions that protect natural habitats and enhance water quality across the communities we serve.

