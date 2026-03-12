Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2026.



Net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 (13 weeks) increased 4.4% to $291.3 million from $279.2 million in the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended January 31, 2026, increased 2.2%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 32.5% to $19.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to net income of $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.



Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended January 31, 2026, increased 4.5% to $929.1 million from $889.2 million reported for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2025. Comparable sales increased 4.3% for the fifty-two weeks ended January 31, 2026. Net income for fiscal 2025 increased $15.1 million to $13.4 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per share in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 was negatively impacted by $3.6 million, or approximately $0.15 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.



As of January 31, 2026, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $160.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $147.6 million as of February 1, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher cash flow from operations, partially offset by share repurchases and capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 2.7 million shares during fiscal 2025 at an average cost of $14.18 per share and a total cost of $38.3 million.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated,“Our fourth quarter performance was highlighted by strong full price selling in North America which fueled mid-single digit comparable sales growth in the region and meaningful gross margin expansion. In addition to these results, our focus on assortment and full price selling in the European business drove 250 basis points of improvement in product margin year over year. Fiscal 2025 represented an important step towards returning to historical levels of sales and earnings, and while we still have work to do, our results underscore the success of our recent merchandise assortments, customer experience and expense management. We started the new year with good momentum and believe we have the right plans in place to build on our recent progress including generating increased cash which we'll deploy to drive growth and enhanced shareholder value.”



Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales



Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended February 28, 2026, increased 9.8%, from the four weeks ended March 1, 2025. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended February 28, 2026, increased 7.5% from the four weeks ended March 1, 2025. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America increased 6.0% and other international comparable sales increased 13.2%.



Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Outlook



The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 2, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $189 to $193 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.77 and a loss of $0.87.



In fiscal 2026 the Company currently intends to open approximately 5 new stores all located in North America and close roughly 25 stores, including 20 in the US and 5 in Europe.



Stock Repurchase Authorization

On March 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $40 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through January 29, 2028, unless the time-period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors. The repurchase program supersedes the prior authorization approved by the Board of Directors on June 4, 2025 that was set to expire on June 30, 2026.



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at

