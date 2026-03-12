Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|January 31,
|% of
|February 1,
|% of
|2026
|Sales
|2025
|Sales
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|291,308
|100.0
|%
|279,160
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|179,909
|61.8
|%
|178,127
|63.8
|%
|Gross profit
|111,399
|38.2
|%
|101,033
|36.2
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|86,366
|29.6
|%
|80,903
|29.0
|%
|Operating profit
|25,033
|8.6
|%
|20,130
|7.2
|%
|Interest income, net
|784
|0.3
|%
|742
|0.3
|%
|Other income (expense), net
|719
|0.2
|%
|(915
|)
|-0.3
|%
|Earnings before income taxes
|26,536
|9.1
|%
|19,957
|7.2
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|6,986
|2.4
|%
|5,203
|1.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|19,550
|6.7
|%
|$
|14,754
|5.3
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.22
|$
|0.80
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.16
|$
|0.78
|Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
|Basic
|16,087
|18,464
|Diluted
|16,800
|18,806
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 31,
|% of
|February 1,
|% of
|2026
|Sales
|2025
|Sales
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|929,057
|100.0
|%
|$
|889,202
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|596,522
|64.2
|%
|586,162
|65.9
|%
|Gross profit
|332,535
|35.8
|%
|303,040
|34.1
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|315,494
|34.0
|%
|301,090
|33.9
|%
|Operating profit
|17,041
|1.8
|%
|1,950
|0.2
|%
|Interest income, net
|4,673
|0.5
|%
|4,205
|0.5
|%
|Other income (expense), net
|2,349
|0.3
|%
|(2,078
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Earnings before income taxes
|24,063
|2.6
|%
|4,077
|0.5
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|10,686
|1.2
|%
|5,790
|0.7
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,377
|1.4
|%
|$
|(1,713
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.80
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.78
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|16,773
|18,918
|Diluted
|17,248
|18,918
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|January 31, 2026
|February 1, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|127,860
|$
|112,668
|Marketable securities
|32,764
|34,890
|Receivables
|13,957
|12,825
|Inventories
|146,995
|146,648
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,407
|15,354
|Total current assets
|335,983
|322,385
|Fixed assets, net
|72,813
|80,178
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|185,604
|183,235
|Goodwill
|15,519
|15,258
|Intangible assets, net
|15,513
|13,577
|Deferred tax assets, net
|6,349
|8,684
|Other long-term assets
|12,390
|11,564
|Total long-term assets
|308,188
|312,496
|Total assets
|$
|644,171
|$
|634,881
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|49,150
|$
|49,389
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|28,221
|21,962
|Operating lease liabilities
|54,023
|56,009
|Other current liabilities
|36,136
|28,154
|Total current liabilities
|167,530
|155,514
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|145,306
|143,812
|Other long-term liabilities
|7,050
|6,578
|Total long-term liabilities
|152,356
|150,390
|Total liabilities
|319,886
|305,904
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 16,971 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2026 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025
|211,764
|203,581
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,438
|)
|(23,778
|)
|Retained earnings
|123,959
|149,174
|Total shareholders' equity
|324,285
|328,977
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|644,171
|$
|634,881
| ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 31, 2026
|February 1, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,377
|$
|(1,713
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|21,121
|22,160
|Noncash lease expense
|63,782
|64,415
|Deferred taxes
|2,608
|(609
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,274
|6,831
|Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
|1,850
|1,473
|Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|(1,118
|)
|2,145
|Other
|208
|178
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|2,249
|1,533
|Inventories
|5,092
|(21,687
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,647
|)
|1,558
|Trade accounts payable
|(2,264
|)
|11,698
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|5,479
|3,768
|Income taxes payable
|2,510
|4,705
|Operating lease liabilities
|(69,420
|)
|(73,564
|)
|Other liabilities
|2,373
|(2,190
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|53,474
|20,701
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to fixed assets
|(11,061
|)
|(15,004
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
|(23,098
|)
|(2,980
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|27,768
|50,586
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(6,391
|)
|32,602
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
|6,894
|3,220
|Payments on revolving credit facilities
|(6,894
|)
|(3,220
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards, net of tax
|909
|606
|Repurchase of common stock
|(38,253
|)
|(25,206
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(37,344
|)
|(24,600
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|2,845
|(1,458
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|12,584
|27,245
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|121,529
|94,284
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|134,113
|$
|121,529
|Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
|Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
|815
|109
|Accrual for repurchase of common stock
|339
|-
