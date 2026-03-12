Indian Nationals Stranded In Qatar Have These Two Options To Leave War-Hit Region - Embassy Open On March 13-14

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Embassy of India in Doha, Qatar, took to social media platform X to inform that it will open on Friday-Saturday (March 13-14) "to meet any needs, especially in respect of renewal of passports on a Tatkal basis". The statement came as the war between the US, Israel and Iran continued for the 13th day.

The embassy also informed that it continues to facilitate temporary transit visas valid for 96 hours for Saudi Arabia. The visa is for Indian nationals who were on "visit visa" to Qatar and wish to leave via Saudi Arabia.

The "registration in this regard can be done through the link available on our social media channels", the embassy said.

It added that Indian nationals wishing to travel out of Qatar continue to have the option of "either taking the limited number of flights operated by Qatar Airways or exit through Salwa border to Saudi Arabia if a valid Saudi visa is available".

The embassy also informed that about 700 Indian nationals left for India on Thursday, 12 March, on two Qatar Airways flights, one each to Delhi and Mumbai and to other destinations.

"One-two flights of Qatar Airways are expected for India daily in the coming days," the Indian embassy in Qatar said.

The embassy also requested the Indian community to follow the advisories issued by Qatar authorities "that affirm the stability of markets across the State and the availability of all essential goods at retail outlets."

"Everyone is urged to act responsibly, avoid being misled by rumours or engaging in unnecessary stockpiling, and purchase only what is necessary to meet actual needs," the embassy said.

Qatari airspace closed but limited flights to operate

Qatar Airways said its flights will remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

However, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors,“Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption.”

"These flights do not constitute confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations," Qatar Airways. "To book these flights and for the latest flight updates, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent," it added.

It added that passengers with confirmed bookings between 28 February and 22 March 2026 may choose two complimentary date changes (up to +14 days from the original travel date) or a refund of the unused ticket value.

Check Qatar Airways flight scheduleDon't go to airport unless...

Earlier in the day, the Hamad International Airport reminded passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have a valid and confirmed ticket. "Passengers without confirmed tickets may not be able to access the terminal," it posted on X.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding," the airport said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the airlines warned its customers against accounts pretending to be Qatar Airways.

"Our only official X accounts are @QatarAirways and @QRSupport, both verified with a gold checkmark. Always confirm the handle before replying and avoid clicking suspicious links from unknown accounts," Qatar Airways said.