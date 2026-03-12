Staydry® Completes Foundation Crack Repair For Michigan Homeowner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELSIE, MI, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

StayDry® has completed a foundation repair project for a Michigan homeowner, Adam, addressing three cracks in the home's foundation. The repair involved sealing the cracks, including two that had prior cement applications which did not hold, through a process that ensures structural integrity against moisture intrusion.

The technician handled the task by explaining each step and responding to the homeowner's questions. Upon finishing, the work area showed no traces of the activity. Adam indicated satisfaction with the technique and noted the associated lifetime warranty, expressing assurance that water would remain external during the spring season.

This project utilized polyurethane crack injection, a method that fills foundation voids to prevent water entry. The process starts with sealing the crack surface to contain the material. Entry points are drilled at a 45-degree angle, and nozzles are installed for injection.

Polyurethane is then applied under high pressure, expanding to occupy the entire crack space from exterior to interior. Once cured, nozzles are removed, allowing for wall finishing if required. This approach suits cracks up to one-quarter inch wide that permit moisture but do not indicate major stability disruption.

Larger cracks or those with wall buckling necessitate alternative measures, such as stabilization systems. The method stops moisture, radon gas, and pest intrusions while eliminating visible cracks. It also averts long-term issues like flooding, mold growth, and interior damage.

Foundation cracks arise from causes including house settling, soil compaction flaws, and drainage deficiencies leading to saturated soil and freeze-thaw effects. Types include vertical cracks from settling, horizontal ones signaling instability from soil pressure, and diagonal cracks indicating uneven shifts.

Hairline cracks under one-eighth inch often stem from concrete curing and require sealing if leaking. Shrinkage cracks form during curing and benefit from sealing to block moisture. Non-structural cracks warrant attention if allowing water to avoid mold and damage.

Warning signs encompass water seepage, cracks wider than one-quarter inch, wall bowing, expanding fissures, horizontal or stair-step patterns, post-precipitation leaks, efflorescence, musty smells, and peeling paint. Prevention involves maintaining grading, clearing gutters, and extending downspouts to divert water from foundations.

StayDry® integrates crack repairs with other foundation services to manage related concerns. For bowing or bulging walls, composite reinforcement systems apply to varying severity levels. Steel brace installations secure I-beams to joists for support in moderate to severe instances.

Partial wall rebuilds target extensive damage, focusing on specific sections after identifying underlying factors. Repairs commence with assessments to outline problems and options, supported by team experience.

Hydrostatic pressure from soil saturation, influenced by Michigan's rainfall and temperature fluctuations, frequently contributes to these issues. The company's services extend across the state, including Metro-Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, and Kalamazoo, as well as northern Ohio and northern Indiana.

David Brown, founder of StayDry®, stated, "Experience exceeding 30 years in foundation repair guides the application of polyurethane injection methods. These techniques consider environmental conditions in Michigan to sustain home structures."

D.R. Brown, operations manager at StayDry®, added, "Project oversight reveals the role of injection processes in sealing foundation cracks. Evaluations match solutions to particular conditions for continued effectiveness."

StayDry® functions as a family-owned company founded in 2005 in Lansing, Michigan, with headquarters in Elsie, Michigan. The team holds over 100 years of combined experience in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space repair, and mold control.

Services cover interior and exterior waterproofing, French drain systems, sump pump installations, foundation crack repairs, wall stabilization, mold remediation, crawl space encapsulation, and egress window installations. The company provides a lifetime transferable warranty on basement waterproofing services.

StayDry® maintains memberships in the National Association of Home Builders, the Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau. It also holds designation as a Fortress Platinum Contractor. Over the years, StayDry® has supported more than 15,000 homeowners in addressing water intrusion and structural matters.





This completion of the repair project illustrates foundation maintenance practices applicable in Michigan.

###

For more information about StayDry®, contact the company here:

StayDry®

David Brown

1-800-782-9379

...

453 W Main St, Elsie, MI 48831

CONTACT: David Brown