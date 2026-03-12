Sheshka' Mystery: Rumors Of A Witch Stir Fear And Curiosity In Peshawar's Wazir Bagh

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A strange story has been drawing public attention these days in the Wazir Bagh (Bajo Graveyard) area of Peshawar. Videos circulating on social media and discussions among local residents mention a mysterious creature called“Sheshka,” described as a witch. It is being claimed that this creature appears at night and makes unusual sounds.

In these videos, some people say they have personally heard the sounds or noticed strange movements associated with the supposed witch. As a result, residents of the area are experiencing both fear and curiosity.

At night, crowds are often seen gathering in Wazir Bagh to either see the alleged creature or hear its sounds. Interestingly, these gatherings include not only young people but also elders and children.

People assemble at specific spots around midnight, calling out to the witch or speculating about its presence. Some individuals take the matter seriously, while others consider it merely a form of entertainment.

Social media has played a significant role in spreading this story. Various videos show people standing in deserted places or near the Wazir Bagh graveyard at night, shouting and claiming that the witch is nearby.

However, in most of these videos, no clear creature can actually be seen. Only sounds and the eerie environment fuel the mystery. Because of this, some viewers believe the claims while others dismiss them as rumors or a joke.

Local residents hold differing opinions about the matter. A local resident named Rashid says that several ancient graveyards exist in the area, some dating back centuries.

According to him, some people believe that such old places may be inhabited by jinn or spiritual entities. Therefore, whenever any unusual sound or shadow appears, people quickly associate it with a mysterious being.

Rashid also noted that the area has historical importance. In the past, relics from the Mughal era were believed to exist there. Some people even think that ancient treasures or valuable items might be buried in the area. Hoping to find such treasures, some individuals reportedly come at night to secretly dig the ground.

According to locals, such individuals might intentionally make strange noises or movements to scare others away so that no one comes close to them.

Another resident, Gul Rahman, explained the situation differently. According to him, some people sit near the graveyard at night performing spiritual rituals or“chilla.” During these practices, they may keep their hair open or sit in unusual positions, which from a distance might make someone think they are seeing a mysterious creature.

The reality is that so far there is no verified evidence of any creature called“Sheshka.” Most of the videos show nothing more than noise, laughter, jokes, or people making assumptions.

However, such stories have always been part of societies. When a place is associated with old history, graveyards, or a deserted atmosphere, mysterious tales tend to emerge quickly.

In this case as well, it appears that social media has turned a minor incident into a bigger story. Some people consider it a frightening mystery, while others see it simply as an interesting rumor.

In the end, it can be said that until there is clear evidence for any such claim, such stories should be viewed with caution and critical thinking rather than taken seriously. It is possible that“Sheshka” is just a story-but it has certainly created a new topic of discussion and curiosity among people.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer, which does not necessarily represent the views of the organization.