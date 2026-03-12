Iran's Supreme Leader Calls For Nation To Tighten Its Grip On Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran must definitely use the leverage to close the Strait of Hormuz, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, said in his address to the Iranian citizens, Trend reports.

He believes that the Iranian people are keen on keeping the country's defense strong and effective.

Khamenei mentioned that research has been carried out on other battlegrounds where the adversary is less seasoned and could be struck more effectively, and this will be set in motion based on the counsel and needs of the nation if the conflict persists.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.