UN Architecture Fails XXI-Century Realities - President Of General Assembly's 72Nd Session

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The existing architecture of the United Nations (UN) doesn't fully meet the realities of the 21st century, President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak said at the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

He asserts that numerous developing nations and whole regions are inadequately represented in the global governance framework and that the veto power of the Security Council is occasionally exploited or wielded for political ends.

"Any reform is contingent upon the actions of the member states themselves. Transformation cannot occur without their approval. The United Nations comprises 193 member states, which possess the mandate to initiate reforms within the current framework," he remarked.



Lajcak underscored that the pressing issue today is not the necessity of the UN in the 21st century, but rather the approach to modernizing the organization to meet present and forthcoming challenges.



He stated that the initial action is to assess the agenda.

"We know that the UN has traditionally focused on security, development, and human rights. However, today, security is understood much more broadly than just military threats. It encompasses development, climate, health, and economic stability. For effective global governance, the organization must be prepared to address new challenges-such as artificial intelligence, digital governance, cybersecurity, global inequality, climate change, migration, mass displacement, and pandemic preparedness," he said.

He also noted that the second key focus should be reforming the UN's working mechanisms, particularly in terms of representation.

According to him, countries of the Global South must be given a stronger voice, especially in the Security Council.

"An equally important task is to provide the organization with the necessary resources and effective coordination mechanisms. The UN is often expected to deliver additional results without the corresponding financial and political support from the member states. This situation must change," Lajcak concluded.