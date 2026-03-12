MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hypnosis for fear of flying at Orlando Hypnosis Center helped client Ian go from grounded for 2 years to flying 12 times in 2 months - with zero panic attacks. Lead hypnotist Daniel Olson, with 30+ years of experience, uses the Olson Hypnosis Method to reprogram subconscious fear patterns when other approaches have failed.

Orlando, FL - Hypnosis for fear of flying is doing something that years of therapy, medication, and willpower couldn't do for one Central Florida man - and his story is turning heads. Ian, a client of Orlando Hypnosis Center, hadn't been able to board a plane for two full years. The anxiety was that severe. Then he worked with lead hypnotist Daniel Olson, and within weeks, he had flown twelve times in two months. No panic attacks. No white-knuckling. Just calm.

"Literally THEY STOPPED," Ian wrote in his five-star Google review. "I STARTED FEELING AMAZING."

Ian's case isn't an outlier. It's a window into how the Olson Hypnosis Method works - and why it reaches people that conventional approaches often can't.

Before coming to Orlando Hypnosis Center, Ian had been managing anxiety for over eight years. He'd tried cognitive behavioral therapy. He'd done the work. But the fear of flying had grown so intense that even thinking about booking a flight triggered a panic attack. The combination of anxiety, flight fear, and claustrophobia had effectively grounded him.

Daniel Olson, who has been helping clients resolve deeply rooted fears and anxiety patterns for more than 30 years, explains why this happens so often.

"Anxiety isn't a willpower problem," said Olson. "It's a subconscious problem. Your conscious mind - the part that tells you to just calm down - represents about five percent of your mental activity. Your subconscious runs the other ninety-five percent, including your automatic fear responses. When you try to talk yourself out of a panic attack, you're using the five percent to fight the ninety-five. That's not a fair fight."

The Olson Hypnosis Method works by guiding clients into a state of deep relaxation and focused concentration - similar to the feeling right before sleep, when the mind is calm but still aware. In that state, the subconscious becomes accessible. New patterns and responses can be introduced at the level where behavior is actually driven, not just understood intellectually.

Ian admitted he was skeptical going in. His anxiety, true to form, was actively trying to talk him out of trying it. But after a phone call with Olson before the first session - during which Olson walked him through the entire process clearly and without vague promises - Ian showed up anyway.

The results came quickly. Ian noticed changes the next day after his first session. He stayed in contact with Olson between appointments - calls, texts, questions answered in detail - and as the sessions continued, something shifted.

"Everything started making sense," Ian said.

Then came the first flight. Two years of being grounded, and he boarded a plane. No panic attack. And then another flight. And another. Twelve in two months.

"If you have tried other things, give this a try," Ian wrote. "It literally changed my life."

Orlando Hypnosis Center is located in Baldwin Park in Orlando, Florida, and serves clients throughout the greater Central Florida area, including Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Winter Springs, and surrounding communities. In-person and online hypnosis sessions are both available, making the Olson Hypnosis Method accessible to clients regardless of location.

New clients are invited to begin with a free consultation - no pressure, no commitment - just a conversation about what they're dealing with and whether hypnotherapy is the right fit.

