What Are The Characteristics Of Magnetic Optical Variable Pigments?

Magnetic responsiveness is the basis for achieving dynamic visual effects. By controlling the shape, strength, and direction of the external magnetic field, the arrangement direction of the magnetic pigment particles can be precisely controlled.

This directional arrangement changes the spatial orientation of the pigment flakes in the coating, dynamically changing the light path it reflects or transmits.

The result is: when a magnetic field of a specific pattern is applied, the coating surface will show a designable, dynamically changing pattern, text, line, or image. Remove or change the magnetic field, and these patterns can disappear or change. This is the most amazing and most potential property of MOC pigments.

Strong metallic luster and color saturation:

Because their structure usually contains a highly reflective metal layer, MOC pigments usually have a strong metallic luster and bright, highly saturated colors.

Complex optical structure:

In order to achieve the combination of optical color change and magnetism, MOC pigments usually adopt a precise multi-layer film structure (similar to a "sandwich" structure).

The material selection, thickness and stacking order of each layer are carefully designed to produce a specific optical color change effect and ensure sufficient magnetism.

High anti-counterfeiting:

Complex manufacturing process: Precision multi-layer film deposition (such as physical vapor deposition PVD) and subsequent crushing and grading process technology threshold is high and costly.

Unique effect and difficult to copy: It has a dynamically changing magnetic field response pattern and an optical effect of angular color change, which is extremely difficult to imitate.

Easy to identify: The public can preliminarily distinguish the authenticity by simply observing the angle change and approaching the magnet to test (observe the appearance/change of the pattern).

Therefore, MOC pigments are one of the highest level anti-counterfeiting materials and are widely used in banknotes, passports, ID cards, important documents, high-end product labels, etc.

Application form:

Usually made into micron-sized flake particles (flakes).

It can be dispersed in varnish, ink, plastic and other matrices, and applied to various substrate surfaces by printing, coating and other methods.

Dynamic pattern/image effects:

Summary of key features:

Core: Magnetic responsiveness + optical color change.

Unique effect: Patterns/images that can change dynamically with magnetic field + colors that change with viewing angle.

Visual characteristics: High gloss, high saturation, strong metallic feel.

Technical basis: Precise and complex multi-layer film structure.

Main advantages: Extremely high anti-counterfeiting performance, unique dynamic decorative effect.







In short, magnetic optical variable pigment is a smart material that combines advanced material science and optical technology. Its unique dual response characteristics (magnetic field and light) make it irreplaceable in security and anti-counterfeiting and creating stunning visual effects.

