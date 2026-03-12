Oxbridge / Suranceplus Expands Its T20/42 Distribution Across 160+ Blockchain Networks Through Layerzero And Alphaledger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings LimitedOXBR, (the“Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced expanded distribution of the SurancePlus tokenized reinsurance offerings through an integration with LayerZero. LayerZero operates the market-leading interoperability protocol enabling seamless cross-chain value transfer and communication across more than 160 blockchain networks.

The SurancePlus' offerings are listed on the Alphaledger platform, a Solana-backed company, providing tokenized securities infrastructure. Through the integration of LayerZero with the Alphaledger platform, the SurancePlus' offerings will significantly expand its global accessibility.

By connecting to LayerZero's ecosystem of more than 160 blockchain networks, a broader set of investors can access SurancePlus' reinsurance-backed tokens through the Alphaledger platform.

This integration enables broader global distribution across both institutional and digitally-native ecosystems. By reducing fragmentation between blockchain networks, the integration allows the SurancePlus' offerings to reach participants across multiple ecosystems through a unified interoperability framework.

This expanded distribution capability positions SurancePlus to reach a significantly broader global participant base while supporting Oxbridge's strategy of increasing the accessibility and scalability of tokenized reinsurance offerings.

Investment Offering Overview

SurancePlus offers two tokenized reinsurance investment strategies targeting annual returns of approximately 20% and 42%, with respective hurdle rates of 8% and 16%.

The offerings are intended to provide monthly distributions to investors; see the Investment Offering information for additional details.

The subscription window for the current SurancePlus' offerings are currently open and expected to close March 31.

The Company previously announced, most recently reaffirmed on February 10, 2026, that investors in prior offerings are currently tracking returns of approximately 25% and 42%, respectively, based on underwriting performance to date.

These returns are generated through participation in fully collateralized property catastrophe reinsurance contracts underwritten by SurancePlus. By digitizing interests in these contracts as tokenized real-world assets, SurancePlus enables investors to access a reinsurance strategy historically limited to institutional and ultra-high-net-worth participants.

Investors can learn more about the SurancePlus offerings at:

Leadership Commentary

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, commented:“We are pleased to announce this partnership with LayerZero. LayerZero's interoperability infrastructure allows us to distribute the SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance insurance offerings across more than 160 blockchain networks, enabling participants to access these offerings globally without needing to adopt a new platform and significantly broadening access to an asset class that is uncorrelated to traditional capital markets.”

Cameron Nili, Banking & Capital Markets Lead of LayerZero, commented:“We are excited to partner with Alphaledger to expand access to the SurancePlus tokenized reinsurance offering by leveraging LayerZero's robust ecosystem.”

Manish Dutta, Cofounder/CEO of Alphaledger, commented:“We are proud to integrate LayerZero's interoperability infrastructure with the Alphaledger platform as we expand the distribution of our platform's offerings. By connecting Alphaledger to LayerZero's ecosystem of blockchain networks, we can bring our offerings, such as the SurancePlus reinsurance offering, to a broader global audience.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors - all achieved without the use of leverage.

About Alphaledger

Alphaledger is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure for regulated assets, focused on origination, trading, settlement, and the development of autonomous clearing. The company's securities tokenization platform“Vulcan Forge” streamlines the entire lifecycle of financial assets by utilizing blockchain technology to deliver efficiency and real-time synchronization across market participants. Founded in 2019, Alphaledger pioneered the on-chain recording of regulated financial instruments and continues to advance the modernization of capital markets. For more information, please go to

Affiliates of Alpha Ledger Technologies include an SEC registered transfer agent, Alpha Ledger TA, LLC (“ALTA”), Alphaledger Markets, Inc., (“ALM”), a broker dealer, registered with SEC, FINRA, the MSRB and SIPC, and an investment manager, Alphaledger Investment Management, LLC (“ALIM”). Check the background of ALM and ALIM on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

