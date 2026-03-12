Dubai Racing Carnival Finale Sets Stage For Thrilling World Cup Anniversary

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The 2025-2026 Dubai Racing Carnival reaches its last hurrah at Meydan Racecourse on Friday, delivering one final showcase of world-class thoroughbred racing before the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup later this month.

With arguably the largest field of 112 horses assembled over the past 16 weeks of the series, the meeting highlights why the Carnival has become a global proving ground for elite horses, jockeys, and trainers.

Unlike most domestic racing circuits, the Carnival attracts top talent from Europe, Japan, Australia, and beyond, providing connections with a unique opportunity to test their horses against international competition ahead of Dubai World Cup night.

For casual fans, it's an opportunity to witness high-stakes racing combined with the glamour and sporting spectacle that Dubai is well known for.

The AED300,000 Phi Advertising Handicap is the highlight of the evening, featuring a bumper field of 15 runners. Leading the charge are four entrants from top trainer Charlie Appleby's Godolphin stable, including King's Charter, Cavallo Bay, Indian Springs, and Hallasan.

Former UAE Champion Jockey and Dubai resident Richie Mullen takes the reins on King's Charter, who finished a close second in the Lord Glitters Handicap last month.

“All four of Charlie's have good chances, and he's (King's Charter) out in stall 10, which makes things more difficult,” Mullen said.“His form is rock solid. He stepped forward from his first run and had a big run behind Dividend, who has since won and run a big race behind Quddwah. He's stepping back to a mile, but he's won over this trip, and he's a horse who doesn't lack pace.”

British trainer Jamie Osborne, who has saddled six winners at the Carnival, also has strong claims with The Fingal Raven, who won over course and distance two starts ago.

“Fingal appears to be thriving at the moment,” Osborne said.“A return to 1600m is in his favour, and the draw gods have been a little kinder on this occasion [Gate 7]. We're hopeful.”

Dirt action and young prospects

Race four, the 1900-metre Phi Advertising Handicap on dirt, is filled to the brim with 16 runners. French trainer David Menuisier is looking to build momentum with three-year-old City Of Delight, who is improving steadily over three starts at Meydan.

“City Of Delight has been in really good form all winter,” Menuisier said.“He was really unlucky not to win on turf the other day [second to Ruling Dynasty]. Let's hope he has a little bit of luck this time. I would be thrilled if he could win, it would make a good meeting in Dubai a 'great' meeting.”

Mullen partners Estmar, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, who finished second over 2000 metres last month.

“It was a nice run last time out to finish behind Valdivia, who came out and ran a good race last week,” said Mullen.

Stars of the turf

Newmarket-based trainer Dylan Cunha brings popular runner Silver Sword to the 1800 metre ARN Handicap, aiming for a third Carnival victory.“Silver Sword loves Dubai and has had a great season,” said the South African-born handler.“He will go close again.”

Cunha's other runner, Tailgunner Joe, was a winner here two starts ago and showed promise in the Listed Jumeirah 2000 Guineas.

“Tailgunner Joe has also had a great season,” Cunha said.“He's badly drawn, unfortunately [13], but will be flying late and will need lots of luck. He's absolutely bouncing at home.”

Later in the evening, Cunha's Asgard's Captain and Gun Carriage, who finished fourth in the G3 Jebel Ali Mile, offer further intrigue.

“Gun Carriage has had a good season without winning. This is his best chance yet, and he's our best runner of the day,” he said.

Closing highlights

Other notable runners include three-time course winner Nyaar, who aims to finish the season strongly, and top-weight Shaq Diesel, trained by Bhupat Seemar, making his second local start.

Racing kicks off at 5:30pm with the Purebred Arabians' Triple Crown Round 2, sponsored by Fazaa, featuring a full field of 16.

For newcomers, this meeting offers an accessible glimpse into the Dubai Racing Carnival's international scale, the high quality of competition, and the drama that builds up to the landmark 20th Dubai World Cup later this month.

Tickets are available via dubairacingclub.

KT Selections

Race 1: 1. Amer Burn; 2. Turquoise Race 2: 1. Mystery Chime; 2. Raasil Race 3: 1. Breakdancer; 2. Devoirs Choice Race 4: 1. Al Amir; 2. Muntasir Race 5: 1. King's Charter; 2. Hallasan

Race 6: 1. No Escape; 2. Strobe

Race 7: 1. Desert Shadow; 2. Will Scarlet

Race 8: 1. Diamond Dealer; 2. Laasudood

Day's Best: No Escape