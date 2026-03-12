Video: Indian Crew Member Dies, 15 Evacuated After Attack On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

An Indian crew member of a US-owned crude oil tanker lost his life in an attack near Iraq's city of Basra, India's embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the attack on Safesea Vishnu, an oil tanker sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, the remaining 15 Indian crew were evacuated to a safe place, the statement added, confirming that the embassy is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance.

Iran appeared to have set ablaze two tankers in Iraqi waters as it stepped up attacks on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East, warning the world should be ready for oil at $200 a barrel in defiance of President Donald Trump's claim that the US had already won the war.

Iraq's state news agency shared a video of evacuating crew members following an attack on an oil tanker. Watch here:

Unleashed with joint US and Israeli air strikes on Iran almost two weeks ago, the war has so far killed around 2,000 people and thrown global energy markets and transport into chaos. The conflict has spread across the Middle East and prompted plans for a record release of strategic oil reserves to dampen one of the worst fuel shocks since the 1970s.

Oil prices, which shot up earlier in the week to nearly $120 a barrel before retreating, jumped almost 10% back above $100 a barrel in Asian trade on Thursday amid renewed fears about supply disruption. Wall Street's main share indexes fell and stocks in Asia followed suit.

Iran has made clear it intends to impose a prolonged economic shock, with the spokesperson for Iran's military command saying in remarks directed at the US on Wednesday: "Get ready for oil to be $200 a barrel, because the oil price depends on regional security, which you have destabilised."

Iranian explosive-laden boats appear to have attacked the two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters setting them ablaze and killing one crew member after projectiles struck three merchant vessels in Gulf waters, port officials, maritime security and risk firms said.

Iran also targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Bahrain's Muharraq, the interior ministry said, while drones struck oil storage facilities at Salalah port on Wednesday, Oman's state news agency reported.

So far there has been no sign that ships can safely sail through the Strait of Hormuz, the now-blockaded channel along the Iranian coast that serves as a conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil.

(With inputs from Reuters)

