Philippines Declares March 20 National Holiday For Eid Al Fitr Celebration
The announcement was made as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined members of the Filipino Muslim community during a Grand Iftar held at Malacañang Palace on Thursday.
According to Malacañang, "the declaration recognises the significance of Eid Al Fitr, which concludes the month-long observance of Ramadan, a period devoted by Muslims to prayer, fasting, reflection and charity."
"The President's participation in the Grand Iftar underscores the administration's respect for the traditions and contributions of Muslim Filipinos to national life," the Philippine News Agency reported.
The Palace also extended its greetings to Muslim communities in the Philippines and around the world as they prepare to celebrate the important religious occasion with their families.
Eid Al Fitr, which is Arabic for 'festival of breaking the fast', is one of the two major Islamic holidays and is observed by Muslims worldwide after the completion of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
