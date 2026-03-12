US-Israel-Iran War Could Disrupt Migratory Birds Along Arabian Gulf Routes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

As strikes and fires at oil facilities continue across parts of the Middle East, wildlife experts say the conflict could also affect the millions of birds that cross the Gulf each year along major migration routes.

The Arabian Gulf sits along major migration routes linking Europe, Central Asia, Africa and South Asia. Wetlands and coastal habitats in the region serve as important resting and feeding grounds for birds travelling between these continents.

Experts say smoke plumes, pollution and repeated explosions linked to the US-Israel-Iran war could disrupt these fragile ecosystems and disturb birds moving along these migration routes.

Dr Reza Khan, a wildlife expert and author of several books, including Birds of Dubai, said wars can also harm wildlife and ecosystems.“Military conflicts rarely affect only people,” Khan told Khaleej Times.“Explosions, burning oil and gas facilities, and drifting smoke can place severe pressure on wildlife and ecosystems.”

Studies conducted after the 1991 Gulf War estimated that between 20,000 and 30,000 seabirds died in the Arabian Gulf after massive oil spills contaminated coastal habitats.

In some areas, mortality rates among certain seabird populations were estimated at 22-50 per cent, particularly among species such as cormorants and grebes.

The war also saw hundreds of oil wells in Kuwait set ablaze, producing smoke clouds so vast they were visible from space and darkened skies across the region for months.“These plumes contained soot, sulphur compounds and toxic gases that can cause respiratory stress and poisoning in birds,” Khan said.

Smoke pollution can also disrupt insect activity, a key food source for many bird species.

The Arabian Gulf lies along major migratory routes linking Europe, Central Asia, Africa and South Asia. Birds ranging from flamingos and herons to waders and seabirds rely on wetlands, mudflats and mangroves along the Gulf coastline as crucial stopover points during their long journeys.

“Any environmental disturbance here can affect bird populations across several continents,” Khan said.

Even a temporary disruption can reduce feeding opportunities. It may also force birds to alter the migration routes they have followed for generations. Explosions, aircraft activity and fires can frighten birds and force them to abandon feeding or breeding areas.

Sudden loud noise may trigger panic flights, causing birds to expend energy reserves needed for migration, while repeated disturbance can lead birds to abandon nesting colonies altogether, Khan said. Night-flying birds may also become disoriented by flames from burning industrial facilities. However, bird watchers in the UAE say it is still too early to determine whether the current conflict is affecting birdlife in the region. Emirati bird watcher Khalifa Al Dhaheri said the situation remains far from the scale of environmental damage seen during the 1991 Gulf War.“Things are being handled very effectively across the region,” Al Dhaheri told Khaleej Times.“Unlike the Gulf War, we are not seeing anything of that magnitude.” He said the conflict has lasted only a short time, and there is no clear evidence yet of significant disruption to bird migration.“It has been just about 12 days since the war began,” he said.“It is too early to come to any firm conclusions about the impact on birds.”

Oil residues and other pollutants can persist in sediments and coastal habitats long after fighting ends, affecting marine life and the food chains on which birds depend. Damage to ships or offshore infrastructure could also release contaminants into waters, potentially affecting seabirds and coastal ecosystems.

Many migratory birds depend on Gulf wetlands as resting and feeding grounds during their long journeys.

“These birds may breed thousands of kilometres away,” Khan said.“So disturbances here can affect bird populations on other continents.”

