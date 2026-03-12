Ramadan Super Sale In Dubai: Deals Up To 90% At Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is celebrating the last few days of Ramadan with shopping, dining, and cultural experiences for families and friends, as part of the Year of Family and the Season of Wulfa.

From March 12 to 15, the mall and Festival Plaza will participate in the 3-day super sale, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on fashion and 50 per cent on entertainment, alongside special restaurant deals. Shoppers can also find Eid Al Fitr gifts and seasonal offers across participating brands.

The promotion gives shoppers an opportunity to explore the destination's diverse retail offering while benefiting from a range of exclusive deals across participating brands.

Festival Bay has been transformed into a lively waterfront destination for Ramadan evenings, featuring cultural entertainment and curated retail concepts. At Majlis by the Bay, visitors can explore fashion and lifestyle brands such as Rumi, Surreal Abaya, DAS, and Vitelli Studio, alongside dessert and café options including Zaza, The Little Fox, and Bachir Ice Cream.

Ramadan-themed entertainment runs nightly from 8pm to midnight until March 23, with performances including Qanun solos, storytelling for children, traditional percussion by Bu Tubaila, live Arabic calligraphy, and harp music.

