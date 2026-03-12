Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ramadan Super Sale In Dubai: Deals Up To 90% At Festival City Mall

Ramadan Super Sale In Dubai: Deals Up To 90% At Festival City Mall


2026-03-12 02:15:21
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Visitors can take advantage of retail offers during the 3-say sale while enjoying Majlis by the Bay, cultural performances at Festival Bay
    By: Ajanta Paul

    Dubai Festival City Mall is celebrating the last few days of Ramadan with shopping, dining, and cultural experiences for families and friends, as part of the Year of Family and the Season of Wulfa.

    From March 12 to 15, the mall and Festival Plaza will participate in the 3-day super sale, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on fashion and 50 per cent on entertainment, alongside special restaurant deals. Shoppers can also find Eid Al Fitr gifts and seasonal offers across participating brands.

    Ramadan Prayer Timings

    Recommended For You

    The promotion gives shoppers an opportunity to explore the destination's diverse retail offering while benefiting from a range of exclusive deals across participating brands.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

    Festival Bay has been transformed into a lively waterfront destination for Ramadan evenings, featuring cultural entertainment and curated retail concepts. At Majlis by the Bay, visitors can explore fashion and lifestyle brands such as Rumi, Surreal Abaya, DAS, and Vitelli Studio, alongside dessert and café options including Zaza, The Little Fox, and Bachir Ice Cream.

    Ramadan-themed entertainment runs nightly from 8pm to midnight until March 23, with performances including Qanun solos, storytelling for children, traditional percussion by Bu Tubaila, live Arabic calligraphy, and harp music.

    ALSO READ
      Dubai's Ramadan 2026 calendar: Fireworks, drone shows to light up skies post iftar Sharjah Ramadan Festival kicks off February 15 with shopping promotions, activities

    MENAFN12032026000049011007ID1110854171



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search