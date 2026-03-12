Brazil Inflation Edges Above Expectations Before Rate Decision Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Brazil's annual inflation eased only slightly in February, coming in just above economists' forecasts and complicating expectations for an imminent interest-rate cut as the central bank prepares for a key policy meeting.

Consumer prices measured by the broad IPCA index slowed to about 4.1 per cent year on year in mid-February, down from roughly 4.5 per cent a month earlier but still higher than market projections. The figure places inflation above the central bank's 3 per cent target, though it remains within the tolerance band of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The data arrive days before the Banco Central do Brasil's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, meets to decide whether to begin lowering borrowing costs after maintaining the benchmark Selic rate at 15 per cent since mid-2025, one of the highest levels among major economies. Policymakers signalled earlier that a gradual easing cycle could begin in March, but stronger-than-expected price readings have introduced fresh uncertainty over the size of the first move.

Economists and investors had anticipated a clearer deceleration in price growth following a prolonged tightening campaign that lifted the Selic rate by several hundred basis points to curb persistent inflation. Analysts now say the February figures suggest underlying price pressures remain resilient, particularly in services and education costs, which tend to respond slowly to monetary tightening.

Transport and fuel prices have also contributed to upward pressure on the index. Petrol costs and public transport fares rose during the early months of the year, offsetting softer food prices and moderating inflation in some consumer categories. Brazil's national statistics agency has reported that housing, healthcare and personal services continue to post some of the strongest annual increases in the consumer basket.

The central bank faces a delicate balancing act. Economic activity has begun to cool after the aggressive rate increases of the past two years, and policymakers have acknowledged that maintaining such elevated borrowing costs for too long risks slowing growth more sharply than intended. Forecasts suggest gross domestic product will expand by around 1.5 to 2 per cent over the next two years, reflecting a moderation from stronger growth earlier in the decade.

Market participants remain divided over the scale of any initial rate reduction. Some economists expect a cautious cut of 25 basis points to test inflation dynamics, while others argue that a larger 50-basis-point move could be justified given the overall downward trajectory of prices and easing inflation expectations.

Officials within the central bank have indicated that monetary policy will remain restrictive even if rate cuts begin, stressing that progress toward the inflation target must be sustained before borrowing costs can fall significantly. Minutes from earlier meetings highlighted concerns about persistent service inflation, labour market tightness and fiscal uncertainty as factors that could slow the pace of disinflation.

Global developments have added further complexity to the outlook. Rising energy prices linked to geopolitical tensions have lifted crude oil benchmarks and created new inflation risks for emerging economies. Policymakers in Brazil and elsewhere are closely watching whether sustained increases in energy costs will feed through to transport and production expenses, potentially reversing some of the progress made in reducing price pressures.

Financial markets have responded cautiously to the latest inflation figures. Brazil's government bond yields have remained elevated as investors weigh the likelihood that the central bank may opt for a gradual easing path rather than an aggressive rate-cutting cycle. Equity markets have also shown sensitivity to inflation data, reflecting the close link between monetary policy expectations and corporate borrowing costs.

Economists note that Brazil's inflation dynamics have improved markedly compared with the surge experienced earlier in the decade, when global supply disruptions and strong domestic demand drove consumer prices sharply higher. The tightening campaign that followed has brought inflation closer to the central bank's target range, though the path toward the midpoint remains uneven.

Expectations for price growth over the medium term have stabilised around levels slightly above the 3 per cent target, suggesting that markets anticipate inflation will continue to moderate gradually. Surveys of economists project annual inflation near 4 per cent in 2026 before declining toward the target in subsequent years as the effects of earlier policy tightening filter through the economy.

Brazil's policymakers therefore enter the upcoming Copom meeting confronting a familiar dilemma faced by many emerging-market central banks: whether to prioritise growth support after a period of tight policy or maintain caution until inflation clearly converges with the official goal.

Debate over the appropriate pace of easing has intensified as Brazil approaches a period of heightened political and economic uncertainty, including fiscal debates and volatile global commodity markets. Those factors could influence exchange rates and inflation expectations, two variables closely monitored by the central bank when setting interest rates.

