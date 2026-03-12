Rockbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Featured In Miningnewswire Editorial On Record Gold Prices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This NewsBreak has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) announced its placement in an editorial published by MiningNewsWire, part of the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN, highlighting opportunities emerging from record and near-record gold prices. The article discusses how rising inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty and strong central bank demand are driving renewed interest in gold and strengthening the outlook for developers and emerging producers. Within this environment, LaFleur Minerals is advancing its position in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt, supported by a positive preliminary economic assessment for its Swanson Gold Project, encouraging drilling results and ongoing refurbishment of its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill as the company works toward restarting gold production.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km(2)) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

About Rocks & Stocks

