Miningnewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) Reports Encouraging Rare Earth Sampling Results At Cameron REE Property

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) reported encouraging rare earth element sampling results from its Cameron REE Property in British Columbia, where soil and surface rock programs identified multiple priority exploration targets associated with NYF-type pegmatites. Soil sampling returned total rare earth oxide values ranging from approximately 135 ppm to 2,840 ppm TREO with an average of about 340 ppm, outlining a north-south corridor of elevated mineralization extending more than one kilometer. Follow-up rock sampling of pegmatite exposures produced values up to 741 ppm TREO, supporting the presence of REE mineralization in bedrock. The company said the correlation between soil anomalies, rock samples and previously reported stream sediment results highlights the potential for REE-bearing pegmatite bodies, with future exploration focused on identifying bedrock sources and advancing targets toward drilling.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also optioned to acquire the 5178 hectare Pinard REE in Northern Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

