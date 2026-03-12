Qatar Tourism Allows Hotels, Tourism Establishments To Resume Indoor Activities
Doha, Qatar: Hotel and tourism establishments have been permitted to resume suspended activities, provided they are conducted indoors and in compliance with safety and security procedures, according to a circular issued by Qatar Tourism to managers and operators.
The circular stated that activities mentioned in the earlier suspension notice may restart as long as they take place inside indoor halls within the buildings.
Establishments must strictly adhere to all safety and security measures and follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
The circular came in reference to earlier communication that had temporarily halted all public events, gatherings, and entertainment activities at hotels and tourism establishments from February 28, 2026 due to the ongoing developments in the region.
According to the notice, the directive takes effect immediately from the date of issuance and will remain in force until further notice.
