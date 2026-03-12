City Of Port Wentworth Celebrates 53 Years Of Stand Up For America Day Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Port Wentworth, GA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Port Wentworth will host its 53rd annual Stand Up for America Day Parade and Festival on Saturday, April 25 to honor veterans. This year the celebratory events have been extended to include a pageant on April 11, and the first-ever gala on April 22. Events on April 25 will include: a parade from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. starting at the U.S. Sugar Refinery located at 201 Oxnard Drive in Port Wentworth, food trucks and vendors opening at 11 a.m., an awards and presentations ceremony at 1 p.m. on the main stage, a children's fun zone opening at 1 p.m., local performances from 1:30 to 5 p.m., raffle winner announcement at 5 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. This event will include live music from Edwin McCain, who is going on over 30 years of hits and worldwide touring performing at 6 p.m.

“Stand Up for America Day has been a cherished tradition in Port Wentworth for more than five decades, and it continues to reflect the spirit and unity of our community,” said Mayor of the City of Port Wentworth, Tracy Saunders.“Every year, our residents, local businesses, and visitors come together to honor our veterans, celebrate our shared values, and enjoy a day filled with hometown camaraderie.”

The parade will feature marching bands, creatively decorated floats and local organizations proudly displaying their American spirit. The parade gives businesses, organizations, schools and groups an opportunity to participate and showcase their pride in the U.S.A.

The City of Port Wentworth held its first Stand Up for America Day on May 6, 1972, as a way to honor soldiers returning home from the Vietnam War with support from the community. The war was a divisive topic at the time and members of the city were looking for a way to show these service members they were appreciated. During the inaugural event, the streets of Port Wentworth were lined with red, white and blue bicycles, marching bands, floats and citizens waving the American flag high.

Family, friends, residents and visitors are invited to join Port Wentworth's annual celebration and enjoy a day dedicated to heroes – past and present.

This community-favorite event is also a chance to showcase a local business or craft, and applications for vendors are now open. To apply, please visit .

Individuals may register for the gala at .

Raffle tickets are being sold for a chance to win a 2025 Polaris Ranger Crew 570 Full-Size. Purchase tickets for $20 each or five tickets for $90. Tickets can be purchased online at .

For more information on the City of Port Wentworth, please visit .

