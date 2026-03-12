Delhi HC Issues Notice To Al-Falah Chairman On ED's Plea Against Interim Bail

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, issued notice to the Al-Falah University Group Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court order granting him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the Red Fort blast investigation.

After hearing submissions from the ED, a single-judge bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee directed Siddiqui to file his response with the federal anti-money laundering agency's petition.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 19.

The ED has challenged the order of a Delhi court that granted interim bail to Siddiqui on humanitarian grounds in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The trial court had granted Siddiqui interim bail for two weeks on medical and humanitarian grounds after noting that his wife was suffering from stage-IV metastatic ovarian cancer and undergoing chemotherapy at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

In its order, the court recorded that Siddiqui's wife had been undergoing "active, aggressive and third line chemotherapy" and required her husband's care and support during the treatment.

The defence had said that Siddiqui had been in custody since November 18, 2025, and was required to assist his wife during the ongoing treatment, particularly as she was living alone in Delhi with no immediate family members available to assist her.

It was further submitted that Siddiqui's three children were residing in the UAE for education and work and were unable to travel to India to look after their mother during the treatment period.

Opposing the plea, the ED had contended that the accused was involved in serious economic offences and that several FIRs, including those related to the predicate offences, had been registered against him.

The central agency also said that other family members were available to assist Siddiqui's wife and that the grant of interim bail was not justified.

The prosecution submitted that multiple predicate offences had been registered against Siddiqui and that the case involved large-scale financial irregularities, asserting that the accused could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

After considering the submissions, the trial court had granted Siddiqui interim bail for two weeks, saying that his wife was suffering from a serious ailment and required care and support from her husband during the treatment period.

It directed Siddiqui to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each and imposed several conditions, including restrictions on leaving Delhi-NCR, and surrendering his passport.

The court also directed that Siddiqui should not attempt to contact the complainant or witnesses and must surrender before the jail authorities upon completion of the interim bail period.

The ED investigation in the case stems from FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in November 2025 and January 2026 relating to alleged financial irregularities and activities connected to the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and Al-Falah University.

Earlier, the ED had attached immovable assets worth Rs 139.97 crore belonging to the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and associated entities and filed a charge sheet against Siddiqui and others before a special PMLA court.

The financial agency has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 493.24 crore were generated through fraudulent misrepresentations to regulators and stakeholders, including claims regarding accreditation and regulatory recognition of the institution.