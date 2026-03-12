Artisan Partners Global Value Team Wins Four U.S. Lipper Fund Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce that the Artisan Global Value Fund and Artisan Select Equity Fund received 2026 Lipper Fund Awards. The Artisan Global Value Fund, Institutional Class (APHGX), was named best fund in Lipper's Global Large-Cap Value Funds category over the trailing three-, five- and ten-year time periods ended 31 Dec 2025. The Artisan Select Equity Fund, Institutional Class (APHNX), was named best fund in Lipper's Global Multi-Cap Value Funds category over the trailing three-year time periods ended 31 Dec 2025. "We are honored by this award, grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us for the past eighteen years, and determined to continue to earn that trust for many years to come.," said Dan O'Keefe, Portfolio Manager of the Artisan Global Value Fund. The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five- and ten-year performance relative to peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner # of Funds in Category # of Share Classes in Category Artisan Global Value Fund, Institutional Class, Best Global Large-Cap Value Fund Over 3, 5 and 10 Years 14 53 Artisan Select Equity Value Fund, Institutional Class, Best Multi-Cap Value Fund Over 3 Years 490 162



ABOUT LSEG LIPPER FUND AWARDS

For more than 30 years, these highly respected awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Find out more at .

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Average Annual Total Returns as of 31-Dec-25 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception Expense Ratio1 Artisan Global Value Fund, Institutional Class (APHGX) 34.31 23.62 13.67 11.41 9.36 1.01%

Artisan Select Equity Fund, Institutional Class (APHNX) 28.92 23.57 12.60 --- 14.32 1.09%





Source: Artisan Partners. Artisan Global Value Fund inception: Investor (10 December 2007); Institutional (17 July 2012). For the period prior to inception, Institutional Class performance is the Investor Class's return for that period (“Linked Performance”). Linked Performance has not been restated to reflect expenses of the Institutional Class and the share class's returns during that period would be different if such expenses were reflected. 1Prospectus 30 Sep 2025. See prospectus for further details.

Past performance does not guarantee and is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Call 800.344.1770 for current to most recent month-end performance.

Artisan Global Value Fund and Artisan Select Equity Fund are available through multiple share classes, which have lower investment minimums and higher fees than the Fund's Institutional Share Class.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. A portfolio's environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations may limit the investment opportunities available and, as a result, the portfolio may forgo certain investment opportunities and underperform portfolios that do not consider ESG factors. Non-diversified portfolios may invest larger portions of assets in securities of a smaller number of issuers and performance of a single issuer may have a greater impact to the portfolio's returns. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods. Value or growth securities may underperform other asset types during a given period.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

© 2026 Artisan Partners. All rights reserved.

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