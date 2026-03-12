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Australian Senator Slams Nation’s Involvement in US-Israel War with Iran
(MENAFN) Australia has become closely aligned with the United States and Israel in their destructive campaign against Iran, Senator Nick McKim warned, following the deployment of several Australian troops to the Middle East.
The government has sent surveillance aircraft, air-to-air missile supplies, and 85 military personnel to the United Arab Emirates to help defend against what the Prime Minister described as “unprovoked attacks” by Iran. Officials emphasized that Australia would not be “taking offensive action against Iran.”
However, speaking in the upper house of parliament, McKim, representing the Green Party, accused the Prime Minister of misleading the public. He argued that the personnel and equipment “will be used in such a way to boost capacity for the United States and for Israel to continue to rain down horror on the Iranian people [and] to continue to bomb schools and hospitals in Iran.”
He also criticized the previous Labor government, stating, “Labour was the first government anywhere in the world to cheer on [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s illegal war.” He added, “It was embarrassing, it was mortifying, watching Prime Minister Albanese obsequiously toady his way onto the international stage while the war criminals Trump and Netanyahu committed war crimes.”
The government has sent surveillance aircraft, air-to-air missile supplies, and 85 military personnel to the United Arab Emirates to help defend against what the Prime Minister described as “unprovoked attacks” by Iran. Officials emphasized that Australia would not be “taking offensive action against Iran.”
However, speaking in the upper house of parliament, McKim, representing the Green Party, accused the Prime Minister of misleading the public. He argued that the personnel and equipment “will be used in such a way to boost capacity for the United States and for Israel to continue to rain down horror on the Iranian people [and] to continue to bomb schools and hospitals in Iran.”
He also criticized the previous Labor government, stating, “Labour was the first government anywhere in the world to cheer on [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s illegal war.” He added, “It was embarrassing, it was mortifying, watching Prime Minister Albanese obsequiously toady his way onto the international stage while the war criminals Trump and Netanyahu committed war crimes.”
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