Submarine Cable Systems Market Expected To Reach $26.41 B By 2031 As Hyperscaler Investments & Digital Corridor Projects Expand

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Submarine Cable Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the submarine cable systems market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Submarine Cable Systems Market Outlook

According to recent Mordor Intelligence, the submarine cable systems market size was valued at USD 14.88 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow to USD 16.37 billion in 2026, reaching USD 26.41 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. The rising demand for secure and reliable international data connectivity remains a key contributor to market growth.

Submarine cable networks form the backbone of global internet communication by connecting continents and supporting large volumes of digital traffic. Financial transactions, cloud computing services, streaming platforms, and enterprise data exchange depend heavily on undersea fiber infrastructure. As a result, governments and private organizations are investing in new routes and upgrades to existing cables. These developments are shaping the industry, while also influencing the submarine cable systems market forecast for the coming years.

Submarine Cable Systems Market Growth Drivers

Hyperscale Investment in Trans-Oceanic Routes

One of the most visible submarine cable systems market trends is the increasing investment from hyperscale cloud providers in long-distance submarine cable projects. Major cloud companies rely on global data centers that require fast and stable connections across continents. To support this requirement, they are participating directly in cable funding and ownership. This shift is influencing the industry, as hyperscalers increasingly adopt independent ownership models rather than relying solely on traditional telecom consortium structures. By funding entire cable systems or major portions of them, these companies gain more control over network capacity, routing efficiency, and deployment schedules. Such investment strategies contribute significantly to market growth while improving global data exchange infrastructure.

Offshore Wind and Power Export Cable Expansion

Offshore wind energy development is another factor influencing the market forecast. Large offshore wind farms require high-capacity export cables to transmit generated electricity from offshore locations to onshore power grids. These connections depend on specialized submarine power cables designed for high voltage transmission. The growing number of offshore renewable energy projects is expanding demand within the industry. Governments supporting renewable energy targets are encouraging the development of offshore wind installations, which in turn increases the need for power transmission cables under the sea. As a result, renewable energy infrastructure is becoming an important contributor to submarine cable systems market size and future project pipelines.

Government Programs Supporting Digital Connectivity

Many governments are investing in international digital corridors to improve national connectivity and strengthen internet resilience. These initiatives are shaping the market trends by encouraging the creation of additional cable routes that reduce reliance on a limited number of global pathways. Digital corridor projects are particularly important for regions that rely heavily on a few existing connections. Expanding submarine cable networks helps improve redundancy, minimize disruption risks, and increase network stability. These government-supported initiatives contribute to long-term submarine cable systems market growth while strengthening the overall digital infrastructure of participating countries.

Redeployment of Retired Cable Systems

Another emerging pattern in the industry involves the redeployment of retired cables. When older cable systems are replaced by new infrastructure, portions of the existing equipment may still remain functional. In some cases, these systems are redeployed to serve smaller markets or island nations that require improved connectivity. This approach helps expand the submarine cable systems market share in regions where installing entirely new infrastructure may be financially challenging. By extending the life of existing assets, network operators can improve redundancy and connectivity for remote locations while maintaining cost efficiency.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Submarine Cable Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Wet-Plant Products

Dry-Plant Products

By Ownership Type

Consortium / Multiple-Ownership System

Single-Ownership (Private) System

Multilateral Development-Bank-Backed System

By Application

Telecom and Internet Backbone

Offshore Wind Power Export and Array Cables

Oil and Gas Subsea Power / Communications

Government and Defense Surveillance

Scientific and Research Networks

By Fiber-Pair Count

Less Than 8 Fiber Pairs

9 – 16 Fiber Pairs

17 – 24 Fiber Pairs

≥ 25 Fiber Pairs (SDM)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of Africa

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research:

Submarine Cable Systems Market Key Players

SubCom

NEC Corporation

Alcatel Submarine Networks

Prysmian Group

Hengtong Group

Conclusion

The market is becoming a vital component of the global digital and energy infrastructure landscape. Rising internet usage, cloud data exchange, and cross-border connectivity requirements continue to support the expansion of undersea communication networks. These factors collectively strengthen the submarine cable systems market size and contribute to the overall development of the industry.

At the same time, offshore renewable energy projects are creating new demand for submarine power cables. As offshore wind installations expand, energy transmission systems located under the sea will become increasingly important. This shift adds another dimension to the submarine cable systems market forecast, connecting both telecommunications and energy infrastructure within the same industry environment. Despite supply-chain challenges involving specialized materials and equipment, long-term infrastructure investments remain strong. Commitments from cloud service providers and renewable energy developers help support manufacturing capacity and project pipelines.

Industry Related Reports:

3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market

The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is expected to grow from USD 8.57 billion in 2025 to USD 9.74 billion in 2026, reaching USD 18.44 billion by 2031 at a 13.62% CAGR during 2026–2031. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of 3D visualization technologies in urban planning, construction, gaming, and infrastructure development, along with rising use of digital twins and advanced geospatial technologies.

Security Testing Market Trends

The security testing market is valued at USD 22.08 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 63.18 billion by 2031, expanding at a 23.40% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising cyber threats, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, and the increasing need for application security testing across cloud, mobile, and enterprise environments.

Geospatial Analytics Market Growth

The geospatial analytics market is projected to grow from USD 93.52 billion in 2025 to USD 108.03 billion in 2026, reaching USD 196.59 billion by 2031 at a 12.72% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. The market is expanding due to increasing use of location-based data in smart city initiatives, transportation planning, disaster management, and business intelligence applications.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.