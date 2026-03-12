ESV Removals Ltd Celebrates Two SME Awards As Brighton And Sussex Reputation Continues To Grow

MENAFN - Pressat) ESV Removals Ltd, the family run removals company behind East Sussex Van, is celebrating the achievement of two SME Awards, further strengthening its reputation as one of the standout independent removals businesses serving Brighton, Hove, Sussex and beyond.

Led by director Peter Hawes, ESV Removals Ltd has built its name on direct customer service, practical moving expertise and a strong local reputation. Unlike larger operators that rely on call centres or heavily outsourced crews, ESV offers a more personal approach, with customers dealing directly with Peter from enquiry through to the move itself. That hands on model has helped the business secure hundreds of five star Google reviews and develop a loyal customer base across Sussex and the wider South East.

The two SME Awards reflect both the company's rapid growth and its strong focus on customer satisfaction. For ESV Removals Ltd, the recognition is not just about collecting titles, but about showing customers that a local family run business can compete at a very high standard while still offering the accountability and care people want during a stressful move.

ESV Removals Ltd handles a wide range of services including house removals, flat moves, long distance relocations, business moves, storage runs and furniture handling. The company operates different van sizes to suit different types of jobs and is fully insured with £20,000 Goods in Transit cover per van and £5 million Public Liability insurance. The business is also known for its careful furniture protection, straightforward communication and reliable planning for moves in busy urban areas such as Brighton as well as relocations across the UK.

The award win marks another key milestone for a business that has grown through word of mouth, visible local branding and consistently strong customer feedback. As ESV Removals Ltd continues to expand its reach across Brighton and Sussex, the company remains focused on the same principles that helped it win recognition in the first place: honest service, hard work, direct communication and a genuine commitment to making moves run smoothly.

For Peter Hawes and the team, the awards are a sign that the business is moving in the right direction and that customers increasingly value a removals company that combines professionalism with a personal touch.