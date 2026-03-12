Major European Soccer Front-Of-Shirt Business Analysis Report 2025-2026: Emirates Is The Highest Spending Brand, Travel & Tourism Is The Largest Spending Industry
Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Major European Soccer Front-of-Shirt Markets 2025-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report takes a deep dive into the highest divisions of European soccer, highlighting ten domestic leagues. The report explores the front-of-shirt market at a domestic and continental level. In looking at the market across ten leagues, the report highlights key trends in the market and evidences the main brands involved.
The Premier League drives the highest revenue from front-of-shirt rights. Emirates is the highest spending brand in European soccer front-of-shirt rights. Travel & tourism is the largest spending industry across the continental rights.
Key Highlights
- Overview of the market League specific breakdown Year-on-year analysis Brands with multiple deals The most prominence and highest spending industries Foreign v Domestic partners
Report Scope
- The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across front-of-shirt rights in European soccer. The report aims to break down one of the key main commercial revenue streams for competing teams in elite European competition. It also offers a comprehensive year-on-year analysis to highlight the trends since the 2020/21 season.
Reasons to Buy
- Soccer in Europea is the biggest and most popular in global market for club activity. Its teams include many of the biggest around the world and include many of the biggest and most popular athletes. The report highlights the main brands involved and their strategic direction on the continent.
Key Topics Covered:
2. League by league breakdown
3. Overall Market
4. Appendix
List of Tables
- League Front-of-shirt Revenue Team annual revenue Industry and location breakdown Year-on-year change New deals in 2025-26 Partnership history and deal length Six-season change
For more information about this report visit
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