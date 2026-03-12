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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Ceremony Of 13Th Global Baku Forum


2026-03-12 04:50:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition" is being held in Baku at the Gulistan Palace under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the opening ceremony of the forum.

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AzerNews

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