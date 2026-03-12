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Ukraine's National Guards Capture 25 Russian Troops On Pokrovsk Front Over Past Month

Ukraine's National Guards Capture 25 Russian Troops On Pokrovsk Front Over Past Month


2026-03-12 02:12:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Facebook.

“These are the ones who were sent to the front line but decided not to tempt fate and surrendered,” the statement said.

The released video shows Ukrainian drones acting as“guides” for those invaders who chose in time to raise their hands and save their lives.

UAV operators guide them toward Ukrainian infantry. For the Russians, this is a chance to stay alive, while for Ukraine it is an opportunity to expand its prisoner exchange pool and bring its own servicemen home from captivity.

Read also: Ukraine's USFs destroy Russian Buk-M1 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have captured more than 4,000 Russian soldiers, while about 7,000 Ukrainian troops remain in Russian captivity.

Photo: 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Spartan / Facebook

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