Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Expands With 80+ Drugs And 75+ Companies Advancing Next-Generation Therapies Delveinsight

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"Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline"Multiple Sclerosis companies include Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, and others.

DelveInsight's “Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2026” report delivers detailed intelligence on more than 75 organizations and over 80 investigational therapies within the multiple sclerosis development pipeline. The report evaluates drug profiles across both clinical and preclinical stages. It also assesses therapeutic candidates based on product category, development phase, route of administration, and molecular classification. Additionally, the study outlines discontinued or inactive pipeline assets in this therapeutic area.

Explore the newest therapies and emerging treatment opportunities within the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline. Access DelveInsight's comprehensive research report today! @ Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Outlook @

Key Highlights from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

January 20, 2026: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) initiated a prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the discontinuation of OCR therapy in individuals with early relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). Eligible participants will begin OCR treatment following the approved dosing schedule-two 300 mg infusions separated by 14 days (Day 0 and Day 14) totaling 600 mg, followed by 600 mg infusions at Months 6, 12, 18, and 24. At Month 24, patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio into two groups beginning treatment at Month 30:



Arm 1: placebo infusion every six months Arm 2: OCR infusion every six months

The study's treatment duration will extend for 48 months.

January 16, 2026: Sanofi announced a clinical trial aimed at assessing the efficacy of frexalimab in delaying disability progression and evaluating safety during 36 months of double-blind treatment compared with placebo. The trial includes male and female patients aged 18–60 diagnosed with non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS) who meet the defined eligibility criteria.

January 08, 2026: Hoffmann-La Roche launched a clinical study to examine the bioequivalence of a subcutaneous (SC) test formulation of ocrelizumab compared with the marketed reference formulation in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) or primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). The study includes two phases:

Participants receive either the test or reference formulation.All participants receive the

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Multiple Sclerosis therapeutic pipeline remains highly active, with over 75 pharmaceutical and biotech companies advancing more than 80 innovative therapies aimed at improving treatment outcomes.

Prominent companies involved in the Multiple Sclerosis drug development space include Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, and others.

Notable investigational and approved therapies shaping the pipeline include 11C-BMS-986196, ofatumumab, Fingolimod, Siponimod, elezanumab, Alemtuzumab, Tecfidera, and several other candidates.

Stay updated with the latest developments in Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics. Gain insights into clinical studies, novel drugs, and key pharmaceutical players through DelveInsight's analysis @ Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Drugs @

Overview of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

The Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight report offers a detailed review of the disease background, ongoing research activities, and therapeutic evaluation of key drug candidates currently under development. The report also identifies major unmet medical needs and areas where innovation is required to improve treatment options for patients with Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis: Disease Overview

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is one of the most prevalent neurological disorders affecting young adults, with initial symptoms commonly appearing between 20 and 40 years of age. The disease targets the axons of the central nervous system, which are protected by myelin (white matter). Damage to this protective layer disrupts nerve signaling and leads to a range of neurological symptoms.

The most common form of the disease is Relapsing–Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS), accounting for approximately 85% of MS cases. RRMS is characterized by periodic relapses or flare-ups, followed by phases of remission, during which symptoms partially or completely subside.

Emerging Drug Profiles for Multiple Sclerosis

IMU-838: Immunic Therapeutics

Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) is an investigational small-molecule therapy being developed as an oral tablet for treating relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), inflammatory bowel disease, and other autoimmune disorders. Encouraging results from the Phase II EMPhASIS clinical trial indicate the drug may offer significant therapeutic advantages, particularly in early-stage RMS patients. The therapy demonstrates a placebo-like safety profile combined with strong anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects, supporting its potential as a promising treatment option.

BIIB091: Biogen

BIIB091 is designed to selectively inhibit Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), a non-receptor enzyme involved in regulating B-cell and myeloid cell signaling, both of which play roles in the pathogenesis of MS. BTK also influences Fc gamma receptor signaling, which activates myeloid immune cells. Preclinical studies show that BIIB091 exhibits high potency, favorable drug-like characteristics, and a promising safety profile, supporting its development as a reversible and selective BTK inhibitor for autoimmune diseases such as MS. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation.

IMCY-0141: ImCyse

IMCY-0141 represents the second clinical-stage candidate from ImCyse. This Imotope-based therapy is engineered from myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) and is designed to halt MS progression by preventing the immune system from attacking the central nervous system. Preclinical studies have demonstrated promising immune responses, supporting its proposed mechanism of action and suggesting long-lasting therapeutic effects with less frequent dosing. Early intervention with this therapy may enable patients to experience minimal disease burden. The candidate is currently being studied in Phase I/II clinical trials.

CC-97540: Bristol-Myers Squibb

CC-97540 is an experimental therapy from Bristol-Myers Squibb developed as a selective oral inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2). TYK2 plays a critical role in the signaling pathways of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-12, IL-23, and type I interferons, which are involved in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By specifically targeting TYK2 while avoiding significant inhibition of other JAK family enzymes, the drug may reduce inflammation with fewer adverse effects compared to broader JAK inhibitors. Although it is also being studied for conditions such as psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, the therapy is currently in Phase I trials for Multiple Sclerosis.

Explore innovative therapeutic strategies and clinical research shaping the Multiple Sclerosis treatment landscape. Access DelveInsight's full report today! @ New Multiple Sclerosis Drugs @

Insights Offered in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

The report provides in-depth insights into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working on therapies for Multiple Sclerosis, along with the number of candidates developed by each organization.

It categorizes therapeutic candidates across early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage clinical development, offering a comprehensive view of ongoing research efforts.

The report also identifies active, dormant, and discontinued drug development programs, providing a complete understanding of the pipeline dynamics.

Additionally, the report evaluates pipeline drugs based on several parameters including:



Stage of development

Route of administration

Target receptor

Monotherapy vs. combination therapy

Mechanism of action Molecular type

It also includes detailed analysis of collaborations, licensing agreements, and funding activities, including company-to-company and academia partnerships, which support the advancement of new MS treatments.

Leading Companies in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline

Key players involved in developing Multiple Sclerosis treatments include Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., and ImCyse, among others.

Route of Administration Categories

Pipeline therapies for Multiple Sclerosis are being developed across several routes of administration, including:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Molecule Types Under Development

The report also categorizes MS pipeline drugs by molecular type, including:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

Peptides

Polymers Gene therapies

Discover the future outlook for Multiple Sclerosis treatments. Learn about emerging drugs, innovative therapies, and leading industry participants through DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Multiple Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers - @

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, and others.

Key Therapies: 11C-BMS-986196, ofatumumab, Fingolimod, Siponimod, elezanumab, Alemtuzumab, Tecfidera, and additional candidates.

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy, Mono/Combination Clinical Development Stages Covered: Discovery, Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Access the latest insights on Multiple Sclerosis therapies and ongoing clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's comprehensive pipeline analysis today! @ Multiple Sclerosis Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs @

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare market research and consulting organization dedicated to delivering high-quality market intelligence and strategic insights that support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced analysts and deep expertise in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, the company provides customized research solutions and actionable insights to clients worldwide. Connect with DelveInsight to access accurate, timely, and strategic intelligence that helps organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.