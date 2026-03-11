High-Quality Pipelines, Global Delivery Analysis Of The Advantages Of Create (Tianjin) Material Co., Ltd.'S Exported Pipeline Products

MENAFN - GetNews) Pipe products are the core basic materials in building global Steel Structure, municipal engineering, industrial manufacturing, and agricultural infrastructure. The quality, specification and stable supply of them directly affect the security, stability, and cost level of the project. Create (Tianjin) Material Co.,Ltd is solid born company in the steel product export many years, committed to serve 6 main products,Black Round Pipe, Black Square Pipe, Black Rectangular Pipe, Galvanized Round Pipe, Galvanized Square Pipe and Galvanized Rectangular Pipe. Through excellent product quality, full-chain export services and industry experience,Create has become one of the most reliable and first choice export suppliers in global customers, for multiple engineering projects that needs to be carry out.

Black Series Pipes: The High-Performance Option for a Variety of Processing EnvironmentsWhat Is Black Steel Pipe?Black steel pipe is a hollow steel tube that is used across multiple industries, including oil and gas, scaffolding, transportation of liquids and gases and construction. The main raw material is high-quality Q235B carbon steel, the production standard is national standard GB/T 6728-2017. They have good plasticity, weldability and processability with yield strength ≥235MPa, tensile strength 375 ~ 500MPa, could be the optimal base material for Steel Structure engineering and customized projects.

Black Round Pipe features an even stress distribution and has a clean wall on the inside. Therefore, it is not only for fluid transportation, but also can be used as simple support parts to requirements in agricultural green house building and indoor conduit running. They come in various lengths such as 5m 8m 12m so as to satisfy the demands for cutting in different building conditions. With perfectly flat surfaces, the bending stiffness throughout the thickness of the material and a practical connection method, Black Square Pipes and Black Rectangular Pipes are very important in Column of steel structure factory, Attic mezzanine support, Fence frame and led screen bracket. Thick walled (≥5.0mm) are used for heavy duty structure and small size (side length ≤50mm) are suitable for light weight frame construction, the most practical and economic option.

Black pipes are considerably less expensive than galvanized pipes, and can be welded and drilled without the additional step of grinding. This can reduce the cost of customers for procurement and machining and is in demand for application in indoor and dry environment with low requirement for corrosion resistance. They are a fundamental piping solution that is both affordable and useful. Also, black pipe can be produced in ERW, spiral weld and straight seam welding. ERW Pipe Precision tubes suitable for Low Pressure Fluid Transport.