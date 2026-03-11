North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2025
|Key measures
|2025 Actual
|2026 Outlook
|Combined revenue(i)
|$1.5B
|$1.5 - $1.7B
|Adjusted EBITDA(i)
|$357M
|$380 - $420M
|Free cash flow(i)
|$61M
|$110 - $130M
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
“Our 2026 outlook is supported by strong visibility, with approximately $1.2 billion of revenue already secured, representing roughly 75% of our midpoint revenue guidance,” said Jason Veenstra, Chief Financial Officer of NACG.“Beyond that, we continue to see a promising bidding environment with a sizeable pipeline currently already in active tender and procurement processes. Based on historical performance and current operating plans, we expect a stable first half of 2026 fairly consistent with the Q4 run rate, excluding the Fargo impacts, followed by stronger second half of the year as newly commissioned equipment, IMC integration benefits, and typical seasonal activity drive increased performance.”
Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|305,576
|$
|305,590
|$
|1,284,291
|$
|1,165,787
|Cost of sales(i)
|214,221
|215,285
|904,775
|770,800
|Depreciation(i)
|52,515
|50,090
|217,232
|185,005
|Gross profit (i)
|$
|38,840
|$
|40,215
|$
|162,284
|$
|209,982
|Gross profit margin(i)(ii)
|12.7
|%
|13.2
|%
|12.6
|%
|18.0
|%
|Total combined revenue(ii)
|344,013
|372,738
|1,496,582
|1,415,329
|Combined gross profit (ii)
|$
|29,284
|$
|45,694
|$
|163,511
|$
|234,085
|Combined gross profit margin(ii)
|8.5
|%
|12.3
|%
|10.9
|%
|16.5
|%
|General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)(ii)
|14,944
|13,245
|50,758
|45,854
|Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)
|2,168
|5,625
|(432
|)
|8,706
|Operating income (i)
|20,063
|20,768
|109,181
|153,264
|Interest expense, net
|16,027
|14,401
|58,931
|59,340
|Net income(i)
|125
|3,506
|33,834
|44,009
|Comprehensive (loss) income(i)
|(458
|)
|1,058
|44,323
|43,314
|Adjusted EBITDA(i)(ii)
|77,643
|108,883
|356,549
|410,115
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii)(iii)
|22.6
|%
|29.2
|%
|23.8
|%
|29.0
|%
|Free cash flow(ii)
|57,445
|50,481
|61,164
|17,963
|Per share information
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.13
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.64
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.13
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.51
|Adjusted EPS(ii)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.06
|$
|3.78
(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Mountain Time).
The call can be accessed by dialing:
Toll free: 1-800-717-1738
Conference ID: 33259
A replay will be available through April 10, 2026, by dialing:
Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264
Conference ID: 33259
Playback Passcode: 33259
A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company's website at
The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at:
:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=7273AAD5-F43A-4771-A1B2-021084A7BB7C
A replay will be available until April 10, 2026, using the link provided.
About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.
For further information contact:
Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
(780) 960.7171
...
Basis of Presentation
We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated 2025 Q4 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.
Change in Significant Accounting Policy - Basis of Presentation
Effective the first quarter of 2025, we changed our accounting policy for the classification of heavy equipment tires. These tires are now recognized as property, plant, and equipment on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and are amortized through depreciation on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income. Previously, all tires were classified as inventories and expensed through cost of sales when placed into service. This change in accounting policy provides a more accurate reflection of the role of tires as components of the heavy equipment in which they are utilized, aligning the accounting treatment with the economic substance of their use.
We have applied this change retrospectively in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 250, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections, by restating the comparative period. For further details regarding the retrospective adjustments, refer to note 24 in the consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2025.
Forward-Looking Information
The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include guidance with respect to financial metrics provided in our outlook for 2026.
The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG's control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at or on the CSA website at and on our company website at.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and supplementary financial measures that may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage, and liquidity. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer's GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer's financial statements. A "non-GAAP ratio" is a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar expression that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A "supplementary financial measure" is a financial measure disclosed, or intended to be disclosed, on a periodic basis to depict historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that does not fall within the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. The non-GAAP financial measures and ratios we present include, "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin" "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "backlog", "capital additions", "capital expenditures, net", "capital inventory", "capital work in progress", "cash liquidity", "cash related interest expense", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined backlog", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "equity method investment backlog", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "growth capital", "growth spending", "invested capital", "margin", "net debt", "net debt leverage", "senior-secured debt", "share of affiliate and joint venture capital additions", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". We also use supplementary financial measures such as "gross profit margin" and "total net working capital (excluding cash and current portion of long-term debt)" in our MD&A. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined under "Financial Measures" in our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on EDGAR on the SEC website at or on the CSA website at and on our company website at.
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (i)
|$
|125
|$
|3,506
|$
|33,834
|$
|44,009
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)
|2,168
|5,625
|(432
|)
|8,706
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|1,166
|126
|822
|767
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(42
|)
|1,592
|647
|1,601
|Change in FV of contingent obligations - estimate adjustments
|(20,111
|)
|9,464
|(41,684
|)
|36,049
|Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|8
|(4,797
|)
|9,354
|(3,952
|)
|Equity investment loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|816
|(173
|)
|3,582
|2,633
|Equity investment restructuring costs
|-
|-
|-
|4,517
|Depreciation expense relating to early component failures
|-
|-
|4,274
|-
|Acquisition costs
|475
|-
|475
|-
|Canadian organizational realignment costs
|1,980
|-
|1,980
|-
|Post-acquisition asset relocation and integration costs
|-
|10,111
|1,640
|10,111
|Loss on customer bankruptcy
|869
|-
|869
|-
|Equity investment loss on customer solvency settlement
|4,296
|-
|4,296
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of customer claim
|-
|8,866
|-
|8,866
|Write-down on assets held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|4,181
|Tax effect of the above items
|3,985
|(7,278
|)
|10,749
|(16,169
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) earnings(i)(ii)
|$
|(4,265
|)
|$
|27,042
|$
|30,406
|$
|101,319
|Adjustments:
|Tax effect of the above items
|(3,985
|)
|7,278
|(10,749
|)
|16,169
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,396
|(849
|)
|22,640
|15,960
|Equity Investment EBIT(i)
|(15,978
|)
|5,076
|(12,035
|)
|12,228
|Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures
|14,713
|(5,754
|)
|11,331
|(15,299
|)
|Change in FV of contingent obligations - interest accretion
|2,905
|4,797
|14,775
|17,157
|Interest expense, net
|16,027
|14,401
|58,931
|59,340
|Adjusted EBIT (i)(ii)
|$
|15,813
|$
|51,991
|$
|115,299
|$
|206,874
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|52,515
|50,090
|217,232
|185,005
|Amortization of intangible assets
|521
|328
|1,955
|1,254
|Depreciation expense relating to early component failures
|-
|-
|(4,274
|)
|-
|Write-down on assets held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|(4,181
|)
|Equity investment depreciation and amortization
|8,794
|6,474
|26,337
|21,163
|Adjusted EBITDA (i)(ii)
|$
|77,643
|$
|108,883
|$
|356,549
|$
|410,115
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (i)(ii)(iii)
|22.6
|%
|29.2
|%
|23.8
|%
|29.0
|%
(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in presentation. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.
Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Equity (loss) earnings in affiliates and joint ventures
|$
|(14,713
|)
|$
|5,754
|$
|(11,331
|)
|$
|15,299
|Adjustments:
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(139
|)
|(237
|)
|(26
|)
|(595
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,242
|)
|(901
|)
|(1,019
|)
|(1,599
|)
|Interest expense (income), net
|116
|460
|341
|(877
|)
|Equity investment EBIT (i)
|$
|(15,978
|)
|$
|5,076
|$
|(12,035
|)
|$
|12,228
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
Reco nciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements
|$
|305,576
|$
|305,590
|$
|1,284,291
|$
|1,165,787
|Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures
|101,914
|134,348
|494,600
|517,137
|Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue
|(63,477
|)
|(67,200
|)
|(282,309
|)
|(267,595
|)
|Total combined revenue (i)
|$
|344,013
|$
|372,738
|$
|1,496,582
|$
|1,415,329
(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements
|$
|38,840
|$
|40,215
|$
|162,284
|$
|209,982
|Share of gross (loss) profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures
|(9,556
|)
|5,479
|1,227
|24,103
|Combined gross profit(i)(ii)(iii)
|$
|29,284
|$
|45,694
|$
|163,511
|$
|234,085
|Combined gross profit margin(i)(ii)(iii)
|8.5
|%
|12.3
|%
|10.9
|%
|16.5
|%
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in presentation. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(iii) Certain prior period costs within the Fargo joint venture have been reclassified from non-operating to operating to better align with NACG classifications. This reclassification has no impact on revenue, income before taxes, or net income.
Reconciliation of basic net income per share to adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income(i)
|$
|125
|$
|3,506
|$
|33,834
|$
|44,009
|Interest from convertible debentures (after tax)
|-
|-
|2,977
|5,998
|Diluted net income available to common shareholders(i)
|$
|125
|$
|3,506
|$
|36,811
|$
|50,007
|Adjusted net (loss) earnings(i)(ii)
|$
|(4,265
|)
|$
|27,042
|$
|30,406
|$
|101,319
|Weighted-average number of common shares
|28,238,872
|26,800,922
|28,657,472
|26,772,113
|Weighted-average number of diluted shares
|29,110,709
|27,800,953
|32,266,129
|33,053,877
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.13
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.64
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.13
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.51
|Adjusted EPS(ii)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.06
|$
|3.78
(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in presentation. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Net D ebt
|(dollars in thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Credit Facility(i)
|$
|174,156
|$
|395,844
|Equipment financing(i)
|309,238
|253,639
|Mortgage(i)
|26,742
|27,600
|Senior-secured debt (ii)
|510,136
|677,083
|Senior unsecured notes
|350,000
|-
|Contingent obligations(i)
|63,453
|127,866
|Convertible debentures(i)
|55,000
|129,106
|Cash
|(100,128
|)
|(77,875
|)
|Net debt (ii)
|$
|878,461
|$
|856,180
(i)Includes current portion.
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Free Ca sh Flow
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Cash provided by operating activities(i)
|$
|56,173
|$
|100,551
|$
|264,089
|$
|241,219
|Cash used in investing activities(i)
|(33,364
|)
|(79,326
|)
|(264,830
|)
|(298,295
|)
|Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash
|(688
|)
|1,400
|1,430
|353
|Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures:
|Buyout of BNA Remanufacturing LP
|-
|4,210
|-
|4,210
|Growth capital additions(ii)
|35,937
|23,646
|111,741
|84,633
|Capital additions financed by leases(ii)
|(613
|)
|-
|(51,266
|)
|(14,157
|)
|Free cash flow (i)
|$
|57,445
|$
|50,481
|$
|61,164
|$
|17,963
(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in presentation. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at December 31
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
|2025
|2024(i)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|100,128
|$
|77,875
|Accounts receivable
|148,928
|166,070
|Contract assets
|30,472
|4,135
|Inventories
|75,660
|69,027
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|6,925
|7,676
|Assets held for sale
|107
|683
|362,220
|325,466
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,358,852
|1,251,874
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|10,734
|12,722
|Investments in affiliates and joint ventures
|70,416
|84,692
|Intangible assets
|12,333
|9,901
|Other assets
|5,198
|9,845
|Total assets
|$
|1,819,753
|$
|1,694,500
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|102,054
|$
|110,750
|Accrued liabilities
|89,308
|78,010
|Contract liabilities
|22,848
|1,944
|Current portion of long-term debt
|160,557
|84,194
|Current portion of contingent obligations
|34,597
|39,290
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,495
|1,771
|410,859
|315,959
|Long-term debt
|749,829
|719,399
|Contingent obligations
|28,856
|88,576
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,698
|11,441
|Other long-term obligations
|22,607
|44,711
|Deferred tax liabilities
|141,283
|125,378
|1,363,132
|1,305,464
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – December 31, 2025 - 28,821,481 (December 31, 2024 – 27,704,450))
|282,957
|228,961
|Treasury shares (December 31, 2025 - 871,244 (December 31, 2024 - 1,000,328))
|(14,993
|)
|(15,913
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,807
|20,819
|Retained earnings
|176,463
|156,271
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|9,387
|(1,102
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|456,621
|389,036
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,819,753
|$
|1,694,500
(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in presentation. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Income
For the years ended December 31
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024(i)
|Revenue
|$
|1,284,291
|$
|1,165,787
|Cost of sales
|904,775
|770,800
|Depreciation
|217,232
|185,005
|Gross profit
|162,284
|209,982
|General and administrative expenses
|50,326
|54,560
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,955
|1,391
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|822
|767
|Operating income
|109,181
|153,264
|Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures
|11,331
|(15,299
|)
|Interest expense, net
|58,931
|59,340
|Change in fair value of contingent obligations
|(26,909
|)
|53,206
|Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|9,354
|(3,952
|)
|Income before income taxes
|56,474
|59,969
|Current income tax expense (benefit)
|7,961
|(3,270
|)
|Deferred income tax expense
|14,679
|19,230
|Net income
|33,834
|44,009
|Other comprehensive income
|Unrealized foreign currency translation (gain) loss
|(10,489
|)
|695
|Comprehensive income
|$
|44,323
|$
|43,314
|Per share information
|Basic net income per share
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.64
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.51
(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in presentation. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
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