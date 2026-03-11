Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Italy's Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Tuesday a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani.

The call discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, along with ways to resolve all disputes by peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign reiterated the condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatar's territory, saying that they cannot be accepted under any pretext or justification. He pointed out that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

His Excellency warned against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, especially that related to water, food, and energy facilities, stressing that it represents dangerous precedents that will expose the peoples of the region to multiple dangers. He also stressed the need for an immediate halt to any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, prioritizing reason and wisdom, and work toward containing the crisis in a way that preserves the security of the region.

In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic urged for de-escalation, reason to prevail, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.