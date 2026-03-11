EUR/USD Forex Signal 11/03: Bearish Below $1.1600
- Risk 0.75%. Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today only.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1640, $1.1662, or $1.1672. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1600, $1.1551, or $1.1543. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
There is very important US data due shortly before the start of the New York session, and this data is likely to dominate what happens next here. I doubt any of the support or resistance levels will break convincingly before that data release happens.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>There is nothing scheduled today concerning the Euro. Regarding the US Dollar, there will be a release of CPI (inflation) data at 3pm London time.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers worth reviewing.
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