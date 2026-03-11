Biomednewsbreaks Nanoviricides (NYSE American: NNVC) To Present At NIBA Investment Conference As NV-387 Oral Gummies Drug Supply Completed

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) announced that it will present at NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale on March 12, where President and Executive Chairman Anil R. Diwan will outline progress on the company's broad-spectrum antiviral platform. The company also reported that manufacturing of its NV-387 Oral Gummies drug product has been completed in preparation for patient dosing once clinical sites are ready, as the therapy advances toward a Phase II trial for monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of Congo following a successful Phase I safety study in healthy volunteers.

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ABOUT NANOVIRICIDES

NanoViricides, Inc. (the“Company”) () is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that we plan to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID, Long COVID, Influenza, and other respiratory viral infections. NV-387 is a unique broad-spectrum antiviral that is also effective in animal models for Monkeypox (MPox), Smallpox, as well as Measles.

Our other advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of all Herpesvirus infections including HSV-1“cold sores”, HSV-2“genital ulcers, VZV Shingles and Chickenpox. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

NV-387 has successfully completed a Phase I human clinical trial in healthy volunteers with no reported adverse events. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NNVC are available in the company's newsroom at

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