Central & Eastern Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report And Database 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 291 Existing Data Centers, 43 Upcoming Data Centers, And 150 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
CEE hosts around 290+ existing data centers, with countries like Russia, Romania, Poland and Austria having a strong presence in the region
Poland and Russia together account for more than 40% of the Upcoming IT power Capacity. Russia dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 950+ MW driven by major players like Rostelecom, IXcellerate, ATOMDATA (Rosatom), DataPro.
Rostelecom, ATOMDATA, DataPro, 3data and IXcellerate rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across CEE.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers CEE's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 291 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (291 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (43 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Market Database
- 1911 Data Centres 3data + Key Point 3S A1 Telekom Austria AG Adamant Adgar Investments & Development AmberCore Artnet Artnet Asseco Data Systems Aruba Asseco Data Systems AtlasEdge Atman ATOMDATA (Rosatom) AzInTelecom Baltneta BEMOBILE Casablanca INT CE Colo Center of Ukrainian Internet Names Ceske Radiokomunikace ClusterPower Comarch CROC Data4 DataCube Datagroup DataHata DataHouse DataPro DATASIX DataSpace DataSpring Daticum Data Center DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia) dc77 dcenter. Pl. sp De Novo DEAC Delska Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom) Digital Realty Distinct Data Center DL Invest Group Dream Line Holding EdgeConneX Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft Equinix Evolink Exea FR Investment Poland Sp. z o.o. FragmentiX Storage Solutions GmbH GigaCenter Greenergy Greykite GRZ IT Center GTS Novera GTS Telecom Hillwood Huawei IMAQLIQ INEA Infinite Chiain Infonet DC Invitech IQ PL ITPS itQ Data Center itself IXcellerate Kapsch BusinessCom Key Point Korbank Data Center Kyivstar Liberum Navitas LIM Center Linxdatacenter LVRTC Data Center M247 Data Center Magenta Telecom Magyar Telekom MasterDC MCN Telecom MegaFon Mevspace Miran MTS mtw NEOIX PLC Nessus Neterra Netia Newtelco Ukraine nextlayer NTT Global Data Centers nubes NXDATA OBIT Omega Telecom Omnilogic On Demand Data Center(IBM) OpticNet Ploiesti Orange Business Services OVIO Data Processing Center PASHA Technology Perpetuus PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic) PNT Data Center Polcom Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD) Portland Trust PPNT Data Center RackHost RACKRAY Rackspace Technology Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH RETN Rostelecom +PhosAgro SafeDX Selectel Seznam SitelPop SPCSS Stack Telecom STACKIT Stadtwerke Klagenfurt Star Storage Switch Datacenters T Mobile TALEX Telehouse Telepoint TENNET Telecom Tet Tet DATTUM T-Mobile TrustInfo TSBG Hosting TTC TELEPORT United DC Data Center Kyiv Ukraine Vantage Data Centers Vegacom VERnet Volya Data Center VSData vshosting (ServerPark) WaveCom X5 Group Yandex
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment