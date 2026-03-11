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Central & Eastern Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report And Database 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 291 Existing Data Centers, 43 Upcoming Data Centers, And 150 Major Operators/Investors


2026-03-11 08:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive CEE data center market database product, detailing 291 existing and 43 upcoming colocation data centers across Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Russia. Key insights include market leaders like Rostelecom and IXcellerate, with Russia holding over 950+ MW power capacity. The database provides in-depth analysis of white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing models. Perfect for investors, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource offers granular data on facility locations, specifications, and future expansions, facilitating strategic decision-making in a rapidly growing industry.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

CEE hosts around 290+ existing data centers, with countries like Russia, Romania, Poland and Austria having a strong presence in the region

Poland and Russia together account for more than 40% of the Upcoming IT power Capacity. Russia dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 950+ MW driven by major players like Rostelecom, IXcellerate, ATOMDATA (Rosatom), DataPro.

Rostelecom, ATOMDATA, DataPro, 3data and IXcellerate rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across CEE.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers CEE's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 291 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers
  • Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (291 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (43 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Market Database

  • 1911 Data Centres
  • 3data + Key Point
  • 3S
  • A1 Telekom Austria AG
  • Adamant
  • Adgar Investments & Development
  • AmberCore
  • Artnet
  • Artnet Asseco Data Systems
  • Aruba
  • Asseco Data Systems
  • AtlasEdge
  • Atman
  • ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
  • AzInTelecom
  • Baltneta
  • BEMOBILE
  • Casablanca INT
  • CE Colo
  • Center of Ukrainian Internet Names
  • Ceske Radiokomunikace
  • ClusterPower
  • Comarch
  • CROC
  • Data4
  • DataCube
  • Datagroup
  • DataHata
  • DataHouse
  • DataPro
  • DATASIX
  • DataSpace
  • DataSpring
  • Daticum Data Center
  • DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)
  • dc77
  • dcenter. Pl. sp
  • De Novo
  • DEAC
  • Delska
  • Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)
  • Digital Realty
  • Distinct Data Center
  • DL Invest Group
  • Dream Line Holding
  • EdgeConneX
  • Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
  • Equinix
  • Evolink
  • Exea
  • FR Investment Poland Sp. z o.o.
  • FragmentiX Storage Solutions GmbH
  • GigaCenter
  • Greenergy
  • Greykite
  • GRZ IT Center
  • GTS Novera
  • GTS Telecom
  • Hillwood
  • Huawei
  • IMAQLIQ
  • INEA
  • Infinite Chiain
  • Infonet DC
  • Invitech
  • IQ PL
  • ITPS
  • itQ Data Center
  • itself
  • IXcellerate
  • Kapsch BusinessCom
  • Key Point
  • Korbank Data Center
  • Kyivstar
  • Liberum Navitas
  • LIM Center
  • Linxdatacenter
  • LVRTC Data Center
  • M247 Data Center
  • Magenta Telecom
  • Magyar Telekom
  • MasterDC
  • MCN Telecom
  • MegaFon
  • Mevspace
  • Miran
  • MTS
  • mtw
  • NEOIX PLC
  • Nessus
  • Neterra
  • Netia
  • Newtelco Ukraine
  • nextlayer
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • nubes
  • NXDATA
  • OBIT
  • Omega Telecom
  • Omnilogic
  • On Demand Data Center(IBM)
  • OpticNet Ploiesti
  • Orange Business Services
  • OVIO Data Processing Center
  • PASHA Technology
  • Perpetuus
  • PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
  • PNT Data Center
  • Polcom
  • Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)
  • Portland Trust
  • PPNT Data Center
  • RackHost
  • RACKRAY
  • Rackspace Technology
  • Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
  • RETN
  • Rostelecom +PhosAgro
  • SafeDX
  • Selectel
  • Seznam
  • SitelPop
  • SPCSS
  • Stack Telecom
  • STACKIT
  • Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
  • Star Storage
  • Switch Datacenters
  • T Mobile
  • TALEX
  • Telehouse
  • Telepoint
  • TENNET Telecom
  • Tet
  • Tet DATTUM
  • T-Mobile
  • TrustInfo
  • TSBG Hosting
  • TTC TELEPORT
  • United DC Data Center Kyiv Ukraine
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vegacom
  • VERnet
  • Volya Data Center
  • VSData
  • vshosting (ServerPark)
  • WaveCom
  • X5 Group
  • Yandex

For more information about this report visit

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