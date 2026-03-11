Switzerland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report And Database 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 76 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, And 40 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Green Datacenter, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers remain the major forces shaping the market, with a strong presence across both existing and upcoming capacities.
The existing IT load capacity stands at around 300+ MW, while the upcoming pipeline is set to add nearly 900+ MW. Upcoming developments add over 4.4 million sq. ft. of new white-floor area, more than double the size of Switzerland's current operational footprint.
Zurich stands out as Switzerland's dominant data center hub, hosting majority of the existing and upcoming capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Switzerland's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 76 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Arbon, Basel, Bern, Biel, Courroux, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne, Leuk, Lucerne, Lugano, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (76 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Switzerland Data Center Market Database
- Alpine DC Aqumo Technology AtlasEdge Bancadati SA Bithawk BrainServe CDROM CKW ColoBale Data11 DATAWIRE Digital Realty Equinix EveryWare EWL Energie GIB-Solutions Green Datacenter Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group) HiHo hosttech INFOMANIAK IWB Lumen Technologies Leuk Teleport and Data Center Moresi nLighten NorthC NTS Workspace nLighten NTT DATA Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG sense LAN STACK Infrastructure SWISSCOLOCATION Swisscom SYSTEM-CLINCH Data Center Vantage Data Centers Wifx WWZ Energie
For more information about this report visit
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