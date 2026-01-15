Drugs Worth Rs 29.4 Crore Seized In Mizoram, One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Jan 15 (IANS) Assam Rifles troops have seized drugs worth Rs 29.4 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that acting on credible Intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the Zemabawk area of Aizawl district on Wednesday afternoon.

During the operation, the paramilitary troops intercepted a suspicious vehicle. A swift and thorough search led to the recovery of 9.8 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 29.4 crore.

The drugs were well concealed inside the tyres of the vehicle and were detected with the help of a sniffer dog.

Methamphetamine tablets are banned psychotropic substances in India.

The seized contraband and the vehicle were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl Field Office, for detailed investigation and further legal action under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The drug peddler, identified as Lalrinchhana, a resident of Dawrkawn in Aizawl district, was apprehended during the operation. An official statement said that the swift and decisive action by Assam Rifles is a testament to their steadfast commitment and vigilance in curbing drug trafficking activities.

The operation reinforces ongoing collective efforts to protect the youth of Mizoram from the harmful effects of narcotics and to maintain peace and security in the region, the statement added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, in two separate operations, Mizoram Police and other law enforcement agencies seized methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 40 crore and arrested five drug peddlers.

Of the five arrested, four are residents of southern Assam's Sribhumi district (formerly Karimganj).

Banned in India, methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the 'crazy drug'.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318-km-long unfenced border with Bangladesh.

Myanmar's Chin state is a major hub for the smuggling of drugs, exotic wildlife and other contraband through six Mizoram districts, Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.