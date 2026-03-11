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Trump Reports Destruction of Ten Iranian Mine-Laying Vessels
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that American forces had eliminated 10 Iranian mine-laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after warning Tehran that it would face unprecedented military consequences if it did not remove mines from the crucial waterway, according to reports.
"We have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that US Central Command (CENTCOM) had been targeting the vessels "with ruthless precision" under Trump’s orders. "We will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage," Hegseth wrote on the US social media platform X, adding that Iran had been "officially put on notice."
The strikes came after reports that Iran had begun laying mines in the strait, with US officials claiming Tehran was using small boats carrying two to three mines each. Trump, however, stated that the US had "no reports" of mines actually being placed in the waterway. He also said that the US would employ the same missile technology used against drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean to destroy any boat attempting to mine the strait.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route, handling over 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products daily, representing roughly 20% of global consumption. The waterway is currently experiencing significant disruption following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which have contributed to rising oil prices.
Trump vowed that the strait would remain "safe" and warned that Iran would be hit 20 times harder if it interfered with the flow of oil. The escalation in the Middle East has intensified since the beginning of the US-Israeli campaign, which has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while at least eight US service members have also been killed.
"We have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that US Central Command (CENTCOM) had been targeting the vessels "with ruthless precision" under Trump’s orders. "We will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage," Hegseth wrote on the US social media platform X, adding that Iran had been "officially put on notice."
The strikes came after reports that Iran had begun laying mines in the strait, with US officials claiming Tehran was using small boats carrying two to three mines each. Trump, however, stated that the US had "no reports" of mines actually being placed in the waterway. He also said that the US would employ the same missile technology used against drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean to destroy any boat attempting to mine the strait.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route, handling over 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products daily, representing roughly 20% of global consumption. The waterway is currently experiencing significant disruption following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which have contributed to rising oil prices.
Trump vowed that the strait would remain "safe" and warned that Iran would be hit 20 times harder if it interfered with the flow of oil. The escalation in the Middle East has intensified since the beginning of the US-Israeli campaign, which has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while at least eight US service members have also been killed.
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