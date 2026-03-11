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Russians Attack Chernihiv Region At Night, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure

Russians Attack Chernihiv Region At Night, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure


2026-03-11 05:04:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a residential building caught fire as a result of an enemy UAV crash. The State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire.

In Nizhyn, damage to a civilian infrastructure building was recorded.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” rescuers said.

Read also: Shahed drone factory recruits teenagers in Russia – CCD

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 2, a Russian drone struck a house in a village in the Snovsk community. A woman was killed.

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UkrinForm

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