Russians Attack Chernihiv Region At Night, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure
In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a residential building caught fire as a result of an enemy UAV crash. The State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire.
In Nizhyn, damage to a civilian infrastructure building was recorded.
“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” rescuers said.Read also: Shahed drone factory recruits teenagers in Russia – CCD
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 2, a Russian drone struck a house in a village in the Snovsk community. A woman was killed.
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