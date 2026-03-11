Foundation Fifteen Strengthens Community And Corporate Partnerships To Bolster Youth Mental Health Resources Across Missouri

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Expanding collaborative initiatives to improve access to youth mental health support statewide

“Our partnerships are not symbolic; they are operational. Every collaboration translates directly into accessible mental health resources for at-risk youth across Missouri.” - Operations Manager, Foundation Fifteen

Noel, Missouri, 11th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Foundation Fifteen today announced an expanded initiative to strengthen community and corporate partnerships aimed at increasing access to youth mental health resources across Missouri. The organization is scaling its collaborative efforts to address rising mental health concerns among adolescents, reduce stigma, and ensure that financial barriers do not prevent young people from receiving essential care.

Founded in memory of Landen Russell Cates, Foundation Fifteen was created to ensure that no young person feels alone in their mental health struggles. Through financial assistance for therapy, youth mentorship programs, suicide awareness education, and advocacy, the organization has established a structured framework for prevention and early intervention. The enhanced partnership strategy is designed to broaden that impact by working closely with businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and civic groups.

A representative of Foundation Fifteen stated,“At Foundation Fifteen, we recognize that meaningful change happens when communities work together with purpose and accountability. Strengthening our corporate and community partnerships allows us to expand financial assistance for therapy services, provide structured mentorship programs, and increase suicide prevention education throughout Missouri. Businesses and local organizations have the capacity to create a measurable impact when they invest in youth mental health initiatives. By building collaborative frameworks that emphasize prevention, early intervention, and accessibility, we are working to ensure that every young person has access to the support systems they need to thrive.”

The organization's community and corporate partnership program includes sponsorship opportunities, co-hosted awareness campaigns, workplace mental health initiatives, and structured funding collaborations. By aligning corporate social responsibility efforts with youth mental health advocacy, Foundation Fifteen enables businesses to make measurable contributions to prevention-focused programs.

Through these expanded partnerships, Foundation Fifteen will increase funding allocations for qualifying applicants seeking therapy and counseling services. The organization also plans to broaden its outreach to schools, offering evidence-based education programs that train educators and students to recognize warning signs and respond appropriately.

In addition, corporate partners will have opportunities to participate in structured awareness events, employee engagement programs, and community-driven fundraising initiatives. These collaborations are designed to create sustainable funding streams while reinforcing shared commitments to youth well-being.

About Foundation Fifteen

Foundation Fifteen is a Missouri-based nonprofit organization dedicated to youth mental health awareness, suicide prevention, mentorship, and financial assistance for therapy services. Established in the loving memory of Landen Russell Cates, the organization works to ensure that no young person faces mental health challenges alone. Through education, advocacy, and community-driven partnerships, Foundation Fifteen empowers at-risk youth with the resources and support necessary to build resilience and pursue long-term well-being.

Those who want more information can contact them through the information below.

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Address: 93 Colony Drive, Noel, MO 64854, McDonald