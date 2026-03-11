Investors Pledge $3 Billion For Riyadh Park District Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Global and regional investors have committed about $3 billion to finance a large mixed-use district within Riyadh's King Salman Park, marking one of the most substantial private capital injections into Saudi Arabia's flagship urban regeneration scheme.

The investment will be channelled through a dedicated development fund designed to finance residential, commercial, hospitality and leisure components connected to the sprawling park complex. Backed by a consortium of international and domestic partners, the financing arrangement reflects growing confidence in large-scale real estate ventures linked to the kingdom's economic transformation agenda.

King Salman Park, positioned in central Riyadh and covering roughly 17 square kilometres, forms a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing urban quality of life. The project is overseen by the King Salman Park Foundation, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and is intended to create a major cultural and recreational hub within the capital.

Executives associated with the development said the funding milestone demonstrates increasing appetite among global investors for projects tied to the kingdom's long-term growth strategy. George Tanasijevich, chief executive of the King Salman Park Foundation, described the commitments as a significant step toward realising the park's broader master plan, emphasising the role of private capital and international expertise in shaping the new urban district.

The newly backed development area is expected to include thousands of residential units, office space, hotels and retail destinations alongside public amenities and educational facilities. Preliminary plans indicate the district will deliver more than one million square metres of residential development along with hospitality assets, commercial buildings and a school, creating a mixed neighbourhood integrated with Riyadh's expanding metro network.

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Saudi investment firms are participating alongside foreign property investors and asset managers. Among the partners identified in project announcements are regional developer Al Othaim Investment and the New York-based real estate group RXR, which will contribute global development experience to the venture. Another investment consortium led by Retal Urban Development and SAB Invest is working on a separate mixed-use package within the park valued at more than $850 million, reflecting the multi-stage structure of the broader scheme.

The development fund represents one of several financing mechanisms being used to attract institutional capital to the site. Earlier initiatives linked to the park included real estate investment vehicles valued in the billions of riyals, structured to manage land parcels and coordinate large-scale residential and commercial projects across the master plan.

Urban planners view King Salman Park as one of the most ambitious city-centre green developments undertaken anywhere in the world. The park will include extensive landscaped areas with more than one million trees and hundreds of plant species, creating what officials describe as the largest urban park globally. The project's design combines large green spaces with cultural venues, sports facilities, museums, entertainment areas and convention infrastructure intended to draw visitors year-round.

Connectivity has been a central element of the plan. The park district is designed to link with five stations on Riyadh's new metro system while also benefiting from highway and tunnel upgrades that connect the site to other districts of the rapidly expanding capital. One such infrastructure component, the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq tunnel, opened as an early milestone in the park's development programme.

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Saudi authorities see the park as part of a wider effort to transform Riyadh into one of the world's most liveable cities by the end of the decade. Rapid population growth and economic diversification have prompted the government to invest heavily in infrastructure, cultural attractions and real estate projects intended to support tourism, entertainment and business activity.

Large-scale development projects have multiplied across the kingdom as the Public Investment Fund and related entities pursue tourism and real estate expansion. Urban redevelopment programmes in cities such as Jeddah and Medina, along with new resort destinations in mountainous and coastal areas, form part of a broader pipeline of projects valued at more than a trillion dollars across the construction sector.

Investors participating in the King Salman Park initiative say Riyadh's strong demographic growth and improving regulatory environment have strengthened the case for long-term real estate investment. The capital's expanding metro system, rising demand for office space and residential units, and the government's push to attract multinational headquarters have further reinforced interest in central development zones.

Economic reforms introduced under Vision 2030 have sought to increase foreign direct investment and encourage private-sector participation in large infrastructure and real estate developments. The government has introduced regulatory changes, streamlined licensing procedures and created special investment incentives designed to draw global capital into projects aligned with national development priorities.

Also published on Medium.

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