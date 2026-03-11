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Drone Strike Targets US Diplomatic Facility in Baghdad Amid War Tensions
(MENAFN) A US diplomatic facility in Baghdad was struck by a drone on Tuesday, in what is believed to be a retaliatory action by pro-Iran militias amid the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, according to reports.
Officials said the attack involved six drones launched toward the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a major logistical hub for American diplomats located near Iraqi military bases and the capital’s international airport. Five of the drones were intercepted by air defenses, while one successfully hit the facility.
No injuries were reported immediately. An internal alert instructed personnel at the site to “duck and cover” as authorities evaluated the damage.
The strike follows a series of drone attacks on the US Victoria military base at Baghdad International Airport. In response, security checkpoints have been established at multiple locations across Baghdad to prevent further incidents.
Tensions in the region escalated after US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Reports indicate these attacks have killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israeli cities and sites hosting US military assets throughout the region.
Officials said the attack involved six drones launched toward the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a major logistical hub for American diplomats located near Iraqi military bases and the capital’s international airport. Five of the drones were intercepted by air defenses, while one successfully hit the facility.
No injuries were reported immediately. An internal alert instructed personnel at the site to “duck and cover” as authorities evaluated the damage.
The strike follows a series of drone attacks on the US Victoria military base at Baghdad International Airport. In response, security checkpoints have been established at multiple locations across Baghdad to prevent further incidents.
Tensions in the region escalated after US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Reports indicate these attacks have killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes aimed at Israeli cities and sites hosting US military assets throughout the region.
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