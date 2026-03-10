Iran War Is Already Bolstering Russia In Ukraine

MENAFN - Asia Times) The American and Israeli attacks on Iran and the confusion within the United States over the war's objectives are making headlines.

The attacks, and Iran's counter-tactics of targeting American military bases and allies in the region, is having geopolitical ramifications beyond Iran's borders. The surge in oil prices is just one way the war is affecting people around the world.

The war is also having a significant impact on other conflicts globally - especially the Russia-Ukraine war. The assault on Iran is helping advance Russian interests as it prepares for a spring offensive against Ukraine.

The current phase of the Russia-Ukraine war is entering its fifth year, with the cost of the conflict in terms of resources and human casualties mounting on both sides.

One US think tank estimates Russia's total number of casualties at over 1.2 million, forcing Russia to rely on North Korean soldiers and illicit recruiting practices, primarily in Africa and Asia, to make up for a shortfall.

Russian casualty levels have impacted how it approaches the conflict, but equally important from Russian President Vladimir Putin's perspective is maintaining support among both the broader populace and the Russian oligarchs. Preventing the Russian economy from collapsing has been critical to Putin's endeavours.