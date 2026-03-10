Oil Slides As Crypto Climbs Amid Mixed Trump Signals On Iran War

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Oil prices declined on Monday as President Donald Trump signaled a potential de-escalation in tensions with Iran, while cryptocurrencies posted modest gains in a risk-on session. In a phone interview with CBS News, Trump framed the conflict as nearing resolution, saying the war“is very complete” and suggesting Iran's military capabilities had been diminished in the opening days of hostilities. The US military later asserted it had struck more than 3,000 Iranian targets in the first week of operations, a figure used to illustrate the scale of the campaign. The messaging volatility underscored the fragility of the macro backdrop, where energy markets remain volatile and crypto assets are increasingly tethered to risk sentiment. By the close, crypto markets were firmer, with Bitcoin reclaiming around $70,000 and Ether hovering near $2,000.



Oil prices retraced about 28% from a four-year high near $118 to roughly $85 as de-escalation chatter took hold, according to OilPrice.

Crypto markets rose roughly 3.1% in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin reclaiming around $70,000 and Ether just above $2,000.

Trump's later posting on Truth Social reignited war rhetoric, warning that Iran would be hit“TWENTY TIMES HARDER” if oil flow is disrupted, signaling renewed uncertainty for risk assets.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard dismissed the president's remarks as“nonsense,” signaling that Tehran views the conflict as ongoing and unresolved.

Analysts stressed that headlines may not reflect durable shifts in risk appetite; traders expect crypto to track broader macro moves rather than develop a standalone narrative in the near term. If oil continues to retreat and geopolitical tensions ease, a relief rally for crypto remains possible, though a protracted period of uncertainty cannot be ruled out.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Positive. Crypto prices moved higher as risk sentiment improved on de-escalation signals and softer oil prices.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. In the face of headline-driven moves and ongoing geopolitical ambiguity, traders may favor patience over active repositioning in BTC and ETH.

Market context: The day's moves highlight how crypto markets often track broader risk assets amid macro headlines. Oil dynamics continue to exercise outsized influence on sentiment, and any shifts in geopolitical risk can quickly reprice crypto exposures as traders reassess risk premiums and liquidity conditions.

Why it matters

Geopolitical headlines have a well-established impact on both traditional and digital asset markets, and this episode underscores the permeability of crypto to macro narratives. When leadership signals the possibility of de-escalation, risk assets-including cryptocurrencies-tend to rally as liquidity conditions improve and investors seek higher-yield opportunities. Conversely, any escalation can trigger rapid risk-off moves, given the sensitivity of energy prices and the potential for volatility to spill over into crypto markets.

Market participants are watching the narrative closely because the outcome touches several interconnected pillars: the geopolitical backdrop, energy markets, and the evolving sentiment toward digital assets as potential hedges or risk-on plays. Analysts highlighted the risk of reading headlines as a sole predictor of direction, emphasizing the need to observe corroborating signals from official channels and macro data. The episode also emphasizes the ongoing debate about whether crypto can function as a stable store of value during periods of geopolitical stress or whether it will continue to mirror broader risk-on/risk-off cycles.

For investors and builders in the crypto space, the episode offers a reminder that macro risks remain a central driver of liquidity and price action. It also points to potential liquidity opportunities in more volatile periods, while cautioning that a longer-term resolution remains uncertain and could hinge on developments outside the crypto ecosystem.



Official updates from the White House, the Pentagon, or Iran's leadership in the coming 24–72 hours for signs of escalation or de-escalation.

Oil price direction in subsequent sessions and its correlation with crypto price action, particularly around the $85 level and beyond.

Trajectory of major crypto assets, especially BTC and ETH, in response to macro headlines and any shifts in risk appetite. Any new commentary from geopolitical actors or market analysts that could confirm a durable shift in sentiment or prolong the period of uncertainty.



Oil markets settled lower after President Trump's remarks hinted at de-escalation in the Iran dispute, a move that coincided with a broad uptick in crypto prices. In a phone interview with CBS News, the president framed the ongoing exchanges as nearing resolution, saying,“the war is very complete, pretty much,” and suggesting Iran had little left militarily. The claim echoed a line of messaging from U.S. officials who have described the initial campaign as a broad and sustained campaign against Iran's military targets. In the first week of hostilities, the U.S. military said it had struck more than 3,000 Iranian targets, a figure presented to emphasize the scope of the action while the diplomatic channel remains a subject of intense scrutiny.

The price action in crude oil reflected this ambiguity. Oil prices fell from a four-year high of around $118 to near $85 within hours, a move attributed in part to the perception that risk of a full-scale conflict could be receding. Market observers cautioned that headlines alone are not a reliable predictor of outcomes, as multiple officials signaled divergent views on the trajectory of hostilities. The interplay between geopolitical risk and energy markets continued to influence broader risk sentiment, with crypto assets showing resilience in a volatile environment.

Despite the early signals of de-escalation, later developments added a layer of complexity. A Truth Social post from Trump on Tuesday escalated the rhetoric, warning that Iran would be“hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far” if the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz was interrupted. He also warned of taking out“easily destroyable targets” that would make it nearly impossible for Iran to emerge as a nation again. In a separate passage, Trump warned that“Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!” The shifting tone underscored the persistent ambiguity around the ultimate outcome of the conflict, even as the market absorbed the implications of the rhetoric for risk assets.

Market observers tried to separate headline risk from the underlying price action. Augustine Fan, partner and head of insights at SignalPlus, noted that the crypto market tends to follow broader risk assets in the near term, lacking a standalone macro narrative in the absence of fundamental drivers. He said,“Crypto prices will continue to follow other risk assets without a fundamental narrative of its own in the near term, and macro leadership will still be driven by oil, which has seen a +$30 turnaround over the span of just 24 hours.” The interpretation reflected the broader consensus that headlines alone may not establish a durable directional shift, at least in the immediate aftermath of volatile news cycles.

Andri Fauzan Adziima, a research lead at Bitrue, suggested a potential relief rally if Trump's claim of a quickly resolved Iran scenario proves accurate, pointing to falling oil prices, diminished geopolitical fears, and renewed risk appetite as drivers for crypto. Yet he cautioned that uncertainty remains because Iran's leadership and the broader regional dynamic could unfold in unexpected ways. Tehran's response to Trump's remarks appeared to reinforce that the war's end remains a contested proposition; the Revolutionary Guard reportedly described the president's comments as“nonsense” and insisted that Tehran itself would determine the conflict's end, underscoring the fragility of any near-term de-escalation narratives.

In this environment, the crypto market's response was to press higher, with Bitcoin and Ether nudging back toward levels last seen during the volatility of the past week. The price movement reflected a broader pattern in which digital assets react to risk-on signals and macro shifts, even as the industry grapples with questions about whether these assets can act as a reliable hedge during geopolitical stress. While the immediate reaction suggested a tactical rally, market participants stressed the importance of watching the next set of statements and data to determine whether the momentum can be sustained beyond the headlines.

The evolving story remains a reminder that geopolitical risk continues to be a meaningful driver for both energy markets and crypto. The immediate question for traders is whether the lull in rhetoric represents a temporary pause or a longer-term turn in policy and strategy. As the political landscape evolves and oil prices stabilize or retreat further, the crypto market will likely reflect the aggregate of those macro signals, rather than presenting a self-contained narrative.)

